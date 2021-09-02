Kanye Sets Himself on Fire in Video for “Come to Life”: Watch

Kanye West has shared the official video for “Come to Life,” from his newly released tenth album, Donda.

The video consists of footage from Kanye’s final Donda listening party at Chicago’s Soldier Field, including a scene in which Ye lights himself in fire while sitting inside of a replica of his childhood home. The video closes with Kanye and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian-West, reenacting their wedding — wedding gown and all. Watch it below.

“Come to Life” is the first video released in support of Donda, which was finally released on Saturday after a prolonged wait. In his review of the album for Consequence, Marcus Shorter described Donda as a “funeral and Sunday morning service combined into one celebration,” and concluded that it was his best album in nearly a decade.

Advertisement

To coincide with the release of Donda, we’ve updated both our Kanye albums ranking and songs ranking listicles. Please feel free to bitch and moan away.

Advertisement