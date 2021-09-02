Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kanye Sets Himself on Fire in Video for “Come to Life”: Watch

The first official visual in support of Donda

Kanye Come to Life video
Kanye West’s video for “Come to Life,” photo via Universal Music
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 2, 2021 | 9:31am ET

    Kanye West has shared the official video for “Come to Life,” from his newly released tenth album, Donda.

    The video consists of footage from Kanye’s final Donda listening party at Chicago’s Soldier Field, including a scene in which Ye lights himself in fire while sitting inside of a replica of his childhood home. The video closes with Kanye and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian-West, reenacting their wedding — wedding gown and all. Watch it below.

    “Come to Life” is the first video released in support of Donda, which was finally released on Saturday after a prolonged wait. In his review of the album for Consequence, Marcus Shorter described Donda as a “funeral and Sunday morning service combined into one celebration,” and concluded that it was his best album in nearly a decade.

    Advertisement

    To coincide with the release of Donda, we’ve updated both our Kanye albums ranking and songs ranking listicles. Please feel free to bitch and moan away.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

rosalia TOKISCHA linda pretty music video new song collaboration watch

Rosalía Teams with Tokischa for New Song "Linda": Stream

September 1, 2021

injury reserve by the time i get to phoenix new album knees single stream

Injury Reserve Share Trippy New Track "Superman That": Stream

September 1, 2021

johnny marr fever dreams double album spirit power and soul new album ep listen stream tour

Johnny Marr Announces Double Album Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, Shares “Spirit, Power and Soul”: Stream

August 31, 2021

mouse rat the awesome album parks and recreation stream catch your dream

Parks and Recreation's Mouse Rat Release The Awesome Album: Stream

August 27, 2021

 

tina guo serj tankian moonhearts in space

Cellist Tina Guo and Serj Tankian Premiere Video for "Moonhearts in Space": Stream

August 27, 2021

Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions of The Weeknd blinding lights

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" Turned Into Lullaby for Rockabye Baby: Stream

August 27, 2021

Kendrick Lamar Joins Baby Keem on New Single Family Ties Stream

Kendrick Lamar Joins Baby Keem on New Single "Family Ties": Stream

August 27, 2021

helado negro shares new single outside the outside forthcoming album far in stream

Helado Negro Shares New Single "Outside the Outside": Stream

August 25, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kanye Sets Himself on Fire in Video for "Come to Life": Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale