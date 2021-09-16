Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kanye West Ascends to Heaven in Video for “24”: Watch

The latest visual in support of Donda

Kanye West 24 video
Kanye West in “24” video
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 16, 2021 | 6:09pm ET

    Kanye West has revealed a new video for “24” in support of his latest album, Donda. Directed by Nick Knight, the video begins at Chicago’s Solider Field, the site of Kanye’s third and final listening party for Donda. He ascends out of the stadium and into the skies, where he is greeted by his late mother, Donda West. Watch it below.

    Up until now, Kanye remained relatively quiet since releasing Donda and promptly getting roasted by Peppa Pig and Todd Rundgren.

    To coincide with the release of Donda, we recently updated both our Kanye albums ranking and songs ranking listicles.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

Latest Stories

mac miller faces mixtape streaming vinyl

Mac Miller's Faces to Be Released on Streaming Services and Vinyl for the First Time

September 15, 2021

grouper ode to the blue new song stream

Grouper Shares New Single "Ode to the blue": Stream

September 15, 2021

adia victoria you was born to die jason isbell margo price stream

Adia Victoria Shares "You Was Born to Die" Featuring Margo Price and Jason Isbell: Stream

September 15, 2021

kehlani blue water road new album altar new song stream

Kehlani Announces New Album Blue Water Road, Shares "Altar": Stream

September 15, 2021

 

The War on Drugs Share New Single I Don't Live Here Anymore Stream

The War on Drugs Share New Single "I Don't Live Here Anymore": Stream

September 15, 2021

St Vincent Nowhere Inn song stream Carrie Brownstein mockumentary score movie film soundtrack music video St. Vincent, photo via YouTube

St. Vincent Shares New Song "The Nowhere Inn" From Upcoming Mockumentary: Stream

September 14, 2021

hatchie this enchanted new song single secretly canadian listen stream music video watch

Hatchie Unveils New Song "This Enchanted": Stream

September 14, 2021

my morning jacket love love love new song video stream

My Morning Jacket Share "Love Love Love" on New Single: Stream

September 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kanye West Ascends to Heaven in Video for "24": Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale