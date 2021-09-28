Menu
Kanye West Removes Chris Brown’s Vocals from Donda

Brown no longer appears on "New Again"

kanye west chris brown donda vocals removed new again
Chris Brown (photo via Instagram) and Kanye West (photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group)
September 28, 2021 | 5:47pm ET

    Kanye West has begun making Life of Pablo-style updates to Donda, and one early casualty is Chris Brown’s vocals on the album.

    On Tuesday (September 28th), an updated version of Donda became available on all streaming platforms, primarily featuring mixing and vocal edits. The biggest change involves the complete removal of Brown’s “New Again” feature, which was replaced by the Sunday Service Choir singing the chorus.

    Fans may remember Brown called out West over his Donda feature shortly after the album was released. In a quickly-deleted Instagram Story, Brown called Kanye a “whole hoe,” and he later shared a verse originally recorded for “New Again.”

    Other reported changes include the removal of Kanye protégé KayCyy’s vocals from “Keep My Spirit Alive.” Check out a breakdown from the popular Kanye podcast Watching the Throne below.

    Back in 2016, West described his seventh album The Life of Pablo as a “living breathing changing creative expression” which initially saw him adding vocals to “Wolves” and tinkering with “Famous” before making a more extensive list of changes. Several months later, he added a new track called “Saint Pablo.”

    Chances are Kanye will continue updating Donda. Fans heard multiple versions of the album at public listening parties, and there’s always the possibility of hearing the André 3000 collaboration “Life of the Party” sans the Drake disses.

    In other Kanye news, Netflix recently announced a three-part documentary series titled jeen-yuhs.

