Kanye West Documentary jeen-yuhs Coming to Netflix

The three-part series premieres in 2022

Kanye West doc
Kanye West (Netflix)
September 25, 2021 | 1:19pm ET

    Netflix has announced a new Kanye West documentary called jeen-yuhs, which will chronicle the controversial artist’s 20-year-rise to superstardom.

    Directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, the three-part documentary promises intimate behind-the-scenes footage of Kanye from his early career as a go-to producer, to finally striking out on his own as a MC, to his rise to fame as one of the biggest names in music and pop culture. The documentary will also reportedly focus on the death of Kanye’s mother, Donda West, as well as his failed presidential campaign in 2020.

    The first look at jeen-yuhs was revealed during Netflix’s global fan event TUDUM on Saturday. In a clip dating back to 2004, West and Mos Def rap their song, “Two Words,” a cappella. Watch it below.

    jeen-yuhs will be released in 2022.

    Last month, Kanye finally released his tenth solo album, Donda. To coincide with its release, we recently updated both our Kanye albums ranking and songs ranking listicles.x

     

