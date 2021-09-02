Kanye West Gets Absolutely Roasted by... Peppa Pig?

As all parents know, Peppa Pig is an insufferable little swine, devoid of any redeeming qualities except that her nearly constant whining and snorting can buy mom and dad about five minutes of precious silence. But the same personality that makes her such a bully to poor George Pig can also be extended to people who actually deserve it. And when it came time to roast Kanye West, that little porker went HAM.

The savage tweet from the Peppa Pig account has now been deleted, the better to keep up the pretense that this porcine oppressor should be allowed anywhere near your children. But screenshots have preserved it for posterity, and it concerns the Pitchfork reviews of two divisive albums: Peppa Pig’s Peppa’s Adventures and Ye’s Donda. You see, Pitchfork gave Peppa’s Adventures a respectable 6.5 out of 10, while Donda received a mere 6.0.

Not only did Peppa Pig point out her ratings victory, she also rubbed it in with a snottiness that only she can manage. “Peppa didn’t need to host listening parties in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to get that .5,” she wrote. Mr. West, would you like some ointment for that burn? Take a look at the tweet below.

The peppa pig tweet is gone, but we’ll never forget it pic.twitter.com/gLz3qBnZGM — #1 samir (@samir) September 1, 2021