Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kanye West Gets Absolutely Roasted by… Peppa Pig?

A clash of two of pop culture's greatest villains

peppa pig roasts kanye west twitter tweet donda peppa's adventures reviews
Peppa Pig and Kanye West
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 2, 2021 | 3:21pm ET

    As all parents know, Peppa Pig is an insufferable little swine, devoid of any redeeming qualities except that her nearly constant whining and snorting can buy mom and dad about five minutes of precious silence. But the same personality that makes her such a bully to poor George Pig can also be extended to people who actually deserve it. And when it came time to roast Kanye West, that little porker went HAM.

    The savage tweet from the Peppa Pig account has now been deleted, the better to keep up the pretense that this porcine oppressor should be allowed anywhere near your children. But screenshots have preserved it for posterity, and it concerns the Pitchfork reviews of two divisive albums: Peppa Pig’s Peppa’s Adventures and Ye’s DondaYou see, Pitchfork gave Peppa’s Adventures a respectable 6.5 out of 10, while Donda received a mere 6.0.

    Not only did Peppa Pig point out her ratings victory, she also rubbed it in with a snottiness that only she can manage. “Peppa didn’t need to host listening parties in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to get that .5,” she wrote. Mr. West, would you like some ointment for that burn? Take a look at the tweet below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    If you’re curious what Consequence thought of Donda, be sure to check out Marcus Shorter’s review, and see where it falls on our ranking of every West album from worst to best. Today, September 2nd, Ye set himself on fire in the video for “Come to Life.”

Latest Stories

the opus pearl jam the metro chicago episode 4

The Final Show of Pearl Jam's First Tour Heralded Future Stardom

September 2, 2021

charli xcx good ones new song video stream

Charli XCX Launches New Era with "Good Ones": Stream

September 2, 2021

the dodos grizzly peak new album annie single the surface lyric video stream

The Dodos Announce New Album Grizzly Peak, Drop "Annie" and "The Surface": Stream

September 2, 2021

abba voyage new album i still have faith in you don't shut me down

ABBA to Return with First Album in 40 Years, Share Two New Songs: Stream

September 2, 2021

 

motorhead everything louder forever box set

New Motörhead Box Set Collects the Band's "Loudest Songs"

September 2, 2021

Pink Floyd Announce A Momentary Lapse of Reason - Remixed & Updated

September 2, 2021

stanning bts map of the soul tour spotisode cancellation

Stanning BTS Spotisode: Tour Cancellation and "Butter" with Megan Thee Stallion

September 2, 2021

Laura Jane Grace Black Me Out

Laura Jane Grace on Her New Audible Original and Why She'll "Never Stop Writing": Creativity Is "Like a Muscle"

September 2, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kanye West Gets Absolutely Roasted by... Peppa Pig?

Menu Shop Search Sale