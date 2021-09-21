Menu
Kathryn Hahn Will Play Joan Rivers in Showtime’s The Comeback Girl

The limited series tells the story of the worst year of Rivers' life

Kathryn Hahn (-hoto by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) and Joan Rivers (photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
September 21, 2021 | 4:05pm ET

    Can we talk about perfect casting? As Variety reports, scene-stealer extraordinaire Kathryn Hahn will step into Joan Rivers’ towering heels for the new Showtime limited series The Comeback Girl.

    Directed by Greg Berlanti and written by Cosmo Carlson, The Comeback Girl takes place in 1987, when Rivers’ late night show was cancelled and her husband committed suicide. It’s a story of tenacity and endurance from the perspective of one of the funniest people who has ever lived.

    The logline reads, “Trailblazer. Adored. Cruel. Diva. Joan Rivers had a life like no other. At age 54, she was a superstar comedienne…and then it all fell apart. THE COMEBACK GIRL is the awe-inspiring untold story of how Joan Rivers persevered through near suicide and professional abyss to rebuild herself and her career to become a global icon.”

    Darkness and humor sound perfect for Hahn, who was up for an Emmy this year for her role as Agatha Harkness in WandaVision. While the trophy didn’t go to her, she deserves part of the Emmy for her performance on “Agatha All Along,” which won the award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. Besides that, she joined the absolutely stacked cast for Knives Out 2and will act opposite Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd in The Shrink Next Door.

