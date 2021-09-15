Kehlani Announces New Album Blue Water Road, Shares “Altar”: Stream

Kehlani has announced her third album Blue Water Road, which will be released this winter. To preview the record, she unveiled the lead single “Altar” today.

The Bay Area singer revealed Blue Water Road on Tuesday via Twitter and shared a dramatic, minute-long album trailer which she described as “coming out of the rubble of It Was Good Until It Wasnt and into the light, on to the road.”

Blue Water Road marks the follow-up to Kehlani’s aforementioned 2020 album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. “i only want to make things that mean something to me completely void of algorithms or strategy,” she wrote about the project on social media. “approaching my 6th project, i’m not chasing anything but joy with this shit. fuck a box. i love y’all for the way you love me!!!!!”

“Altar” features sultry production by Kehlani’s frequent collaborator Andrew “Pop” Wansel and background vocals from Ambré and Jacob Collier. The track remembers loved ones with lyrics like, “Holdin’ on to things you told me/ Holdin’ on to dreams you showed me/ Holdin’ on to anything from you/ That you’ve been leaving here.”

Check out the album trailer below, followed by the “Altar” music video. Later this month, Kehlani will play Governors Ball, followed by an appearance at Vegas Weekender Experience on October 7th and a headlining set at Outside Lands on Halloween.

