Song of the Week: King Princess Offers a Faithful Velvet Underground Tribute With “There She Goes Again”

King Princess goes vintage this week with a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “There She Goes Again,” part of a new tribute album out today (September 24th). The collection includes quite a few beloved names offering their own homages to the seminal band — Sharon Van Etten, Courtney Barnett, and Iggy Pop are among them — and King Princess’ moment truly stuck the landing.

Effectively capturing the 1960s spirit of the original, King Princess’ rendition of the song highlights her own substantial skill as an instrumentalist. Her raspy vocals stay in her lower register, and while this is a bit of a departure from her more expected pop-rock sound, she slides into this space with ease. Things go off the rails towards the end, playfully cacophonous as the guitars and drums take over.

The 2021 take on the song feels like accompaniment for a long drive, the perfect soundtrack to a main character moment. “There She Goes Again” isn’t the band’s most famous song, but that doesn’t make King Princess’ natural inhabitance of the song any less fun. I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico involves twelve tracks in total — consider this a starting point.

— Mary Siroky

Contributing Editor