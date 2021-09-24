Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Song of the Week: King Princess Offers a Faithful Velvet Underground Tribute With “There She Goes Again”

Guppy, Oh Wonder, and Winnetka Bowling League also dropped essential tracks this week

King Princess Velvet Underground
King Princess, photo by TORSO
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mary SirokyConsequence Staff
and Follow
September 24, 2021 | 11:53am ET

    Song of the Week breaks down and talks about the song we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, King Princess provides a standout track off the new tribute album for The Velvet Underground and Nico. 

    King Princess goes vintage this week with a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “There She Goes Again,” part of a new tribute album out today (September 24th). The collection includes quite a few beloved names offering their own homages to the seminal band — Sharon Van Etten, Courtney Barnett, and Iggy Pop are among them — and King Princess’ moment truly stuck the landing.

    Effectively capturing the 1960s spirit of the original, King Princess’ rendition of the song highlights her own substantial skill as an instrumentalist. Her raspy vocals stay in her lower register, and while this is a bit of a departure from her more expected pop-rock sound, she slides into this space with ease. Things go off the rails towards the end, playfully cacophonous as the guitars and drums take over.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The 2021 take on the song feels like accompaniment for a long drive, the perfect soundtrack to a main character moment. “There She Goes Again” isn’t the band’s most famous song, but that doesn’t make King Princess’ natural inhabitance of the song any less fun. I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico involves twelve tracks in total — consider this a starting point.

    — Mary Siroky
    Contributing Editor

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

lil nas x dolla sign slime megan thee stallion rap song of the week

Rap Song of the Week: Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion Brush Off the Haters on "Dolla Sign Slime"

September 17, 2021

wildest dreams taylor's version

Song of the Week: Taylor Swift Revives Our "Wildest Dreams" With Surprise Re-Recording

and September 17, 2021

AZ Ritual

Rap Song of the Week: AZ Performs a Rhyming "Ritual" with Lil Wayne and Conway the Machine

September 10, 2021

Silk Chiffon

Song of the Week: MUNA and Phoebe Bridgers Keep it Easy and Breezy with "Silk Chiffon"

and September 10, 2021

 

kanye west off the grid fivio foreign playboi carti rap song of the week

Rap Song of the Week: Kanye West Goes "Off the Grid" with Fivio Foreign and Playboi Carti

September 3, 2021

Drake Way 2 Sexy

Song of the Week: Drake, Future and Young Thug's "Way 2 Sexy" Is Here to Soundtrack Labor Day Weekend

and September 3, 2021

Halsey Easier Than Lying

Song of the Week: Halsey Delivers an Explosive Pop-Punk Jam in "Easier than Lying"

and August 27, 2021

Family Ties Baby Keem Kendrick Lamar

Rap Song of the Week: Kendrick Lamar Issues a Warning Shot on Baby Keem's "Family Ties"

August 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Song of the Week: King Princess Offers a Faithful Velvet Underground Tribute With "There She Goes Again"

Menu Shop Search Sale