KISS Set to Resume Tour After Band Member COVID Cases, Announce Rescheduled Dates

After founding members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons both recently contracted COVID-19, KISS are set to resume their tour on Thursday (September 9th) in Irvine, California. The band has also rescheduled five of the eight shows that were postponed due to the positive COVID cases.
As previously reported, the band first announced that Stanley tested positive for COVID just a few shows into the 2021 US leg of their “End of the Road” farewell tour. Just as Stanley revealed that he was recovering, Simmons tested positive, forcing the band to postpone even more concerts.
Now, the band is ready to hit the road again, announcing, “Following a 10-day quarantine, doctors have advised the tour is safely set to resume this Thursday, September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA. Produced by Live Nation, the rest of the tour dates remain unchanged. … The band has worked hard to reschedule postponed show dates to the best of their ability. Due to routing and availability, the show dates in Hartford, CT, Milwaukee, WI, and Raleigh, NC will be postponed to 2022.”
While the Hartford, Milwaukee, and Raleigh gigs have been pushed to next year, the other five affected shows have been tacked on to the end of this current leg, and will take place from October 10th through 17th.
KISS have insisted that they have followed all COVID protocols, but The Daily Mail published photos of Stanley apparently entering a hotel without a mask in what should have still been his 10-day quarantine period.
See KISS’ updated itinerary below. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.
KISS 2021 US Tour Dates:
09/09 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
09/10 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/12 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
09/17 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight
09/18 – George, WA @ The Gorge
09/21 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell
09/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA
09/23 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center
09/25 – Chula Vista, CA. @ North Island
09/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Sky
09/28 – Hidalgo, TX Payne Arena
09/29 – Austin, TX @ 360
10/01 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies
10/02 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK
10/05 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast
10/06 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome
10/08 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
10/09 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood *
10/13 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake *
10/15 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *
10/16 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *
10/17 – Dayton, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center *
* = rescheduled date