Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

KISS Set to Resume Tour After Band Member COVID Cases, Announce Rescheduled Dates

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons both tested positive for COVID shortly after the tour kicked off

KISS
KISS, photo by Autumn Andel
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 8, 2021 | 12:29pm ET

    After founding members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons both recently contracted COVID-19, KISS are set to resume their tour on Thursday (September 9th) in Irvine, California. The band has also rescheduled five of the eight shows that were postponed due to the positive COVID cases.

    As previously reported, the band first announced that Stanley tested positive for COVID just a few shows into the 2021 US leg of their “End of the Road” farewell tour. Just as Stanley revealed that he was recovering, Simmons tested positive, forcing the band to postpone even more concerts.

    Now, the band is ready to hit the road again, announcing, “Following a 10-day quarantine, doctors have advised the tour is safely set to resume this Thursday, September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA. Produced by Live Nation, the rest of the tour dates remain unchanged. … The band has worked hard to reschedule postponed show dates to the best of their ability. Due to routing and availability, the show dates in Hartford, CT, Milwaukee, WI, and Raleigh, NC will be postponed to 2022.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Gene Simmons apologizes to David Lee Roth
     Editor's Pick
    Gene Simmons Apologizes to David Lee Roth: “I Am So Sorry and Ashamed” That I “Hurt His Feelings”

    While the Hartford, Milwaukee, and Raleigh gigs have been pushed to next year, the other five affected shows have been tacked on to the end of this current leg, and will take place from October 10th through 17th.

    KISS have insisted that they have followed all COVID protocols, but The Daily Mail published photos of Stanley apparently entering a hotel without a mask in what should have still been his 10-day quarantine period.

    See KISS’ updated itinerary below. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    KISS 2021 US Tour Dates:
    09/09 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
    09/10 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    09/12 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
    09/17 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight
    09/18 – George, WA @ The Gorge
    09/21 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell
    09/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA
    09/23 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center
    09/25 – Chula Vista, CA. @ North Island
    09/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Sky
    09/28 – Hidalgo, TX Payne Arena
    09/29 – Austin, TX @ 360
    10/01 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies
    10/02 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK
    10/05 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast
    10/06 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome
    10/08 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
    10/09 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    10/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood *
    10/13 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake *
    10/15 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *
    10/16 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *
    10/17 – Dayton, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center *

    * = rescheduled date

Latest Stories

pavement 2022 european reunion tour dates

Pavement Announce 2022 European Reunion Tour

September 8, 2021

badbadnotgood beside april new song video stream

BADBADNOTGOOD Unveil New Single "Beside April": Stream

September 8, 2021

dinosaur jr. postpone tour covid-19 coronavirus delta variant j mascis

Dinosaur Jr. Postpone Tour Due to COVID-19

September 3, 2021

the dodos grizzly peak new album annie single the surface lyric video stream

The Dodos Announce New Album Grizzly Peak, Drop "Annie" and "The Surface": Stream

September 2, 2021

 

doobie brothers michael mcdonald reunion tour covid-19

Michael McDonald to Miss Reunion Concerts with The Doobie Brothers Due to COVID-19

September 1, 2021

portrayal of guilt new album run for cover records

Portrayal of Guilt Announce New Album, Unveil New Song "Possession": Stream

September 1, 2021

Playboi Carti 2021 tour

Playboi Carti Announces 2021 North American Tour

September 1, 2021

jpegmafia trust new song single stream tour north america europe 2021 2022

JPEGMAFIA Announces New Album, Shares "TRUST!": Stream

August 31, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

KISS Set to Resume Tour After Band Member COVID Cases, Announce Rescheduled Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale