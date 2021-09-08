KISS Set to Resume Tour After Band Member COVID Cases, Announce Rescheduled Dates

After founding members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons both recently contracted COVID-19, KISS are set to resume their tour on Thursday (September 9th) in Irvine, California. The band has also rescheduled five of the eight shows that were postponed due to the positive COVID cases.

As previously reported, the band first announced that Stanley tested positive for COVID just a few shows into the 2021 US leg of their “End of the Road” farewell tour. Just as Stanley revealed that he was recovering, Simmons tested positive, forcing the band to postpone even more concerts.

Now, the band is ready to hit the road again, announcing, “Following a 10-day quarantine, doctors have advised the tour is safely set to resume this Thursday, September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA. Produced by Live Nation, the rest of the tour dates remain unchanged. … The band has worked hard to reschedule postponed show dates to the best of their ability. Due to routing and availability, the show dates in Hartford, CT, Milwaukee, WI, and Raleigh, NC will be postponed to 2022.”

While the Hartford, Milwaukee, and Raleigh gigs have been pushed to next year, the other five affected shows have been tacked on to the end of this current leg, and will take place from October 10th through 17th.

KISS have insisted that they have followed all COVID protocols, but The Daily Mail published photos of Stanley apparently entering a hotel without a mask in what should have still been his 10-day quarantine period.

See KISS’ updated itinerary below. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

KISS 2021 US Tour Dates:

09/09 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

09/10 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/12 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

09/17 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight

09/18 – George, WA @ The Gorge

09/21 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell

09/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA

09/23 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center

09/25 – Chula Vista, CA. @ North Island

09/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Sky

09/28 – Hidalgo, TX Payne Arena

09/29 – Austin, TX @ 360

10/01 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies

10/02 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK

10/05 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast

10/06 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome

10/08 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

10/09 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood *

10/13 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake *

10/15 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *

10/16 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

10/17 – Dayton, OH @ Wright State University Nutter Center *

* = rescheduled date