Korn Guitarist Munky Tests Positive for COVID-19, But Band Will Resume Tour as Scheduled

Munky's positive test comes three weeks after singer Jonathan Davis contracted the virus

Korn Munky COVID-19
Korn’s Munky, photo by Steve Thrasher
September 9, 2021 | 2:48pm ET

    Korn have been hit with their second case of COVID-19 within the band while on their current US tour. The nu-metal pioneers announced today (September 9th) that guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer has tested positive, but the tour will resume tonight in Salt Lake City, Utah, as scheduled.

    Munky’s positive test comes roughly three weeks after singer Jonathan Davis tested positive, forcing the band to reschedule a number of shows on their outing with Staind. Davis has since recovered, although he was still struggling with the after-effects of COVID-19 in his initial shows back, performing seated on a throne for much of the sets.

    A statement on Korn’s social media pages reads as follows:

    “Unfortunately, Munky has tested positive for COVID. He is doing OK, but he will not be playing some of our upcoming shows,” the group said in a statement on social media. “The tour is going on as scheduled despite these circumstances, and we are anticipating a speedy recovery. We’ll see you tonight, Utah.”

    Related Video

    The band’s statement does not specify whether a replacement guitarist will fill in for Munky, or whether fellow Korn axe-man Brian “Head” Welch will handle all guitar parts on the affected shows.

    Jonathan Davis sitting in throne
     Editor's Pick
    Korn’s Jonathan Davis “Struggling with COVID After-Effects,” Sits on Throne While Performing

    As it was, Korn was already touring without bassist Fieldy, who bowed out of the trek to “take some time off to heal” after falling back on “bad habits.” Suicidal Tendencies bassist Ra Diaz has been filling in for Fieldy.

    See Korn’s remaining schedule below, and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Korn Remaining 2021 Tour Dates with Staind:
    09/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
    09/11 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    09/12 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
    09/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
    09/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
    09/18 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
    09/19 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
    09/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life *
    09/25 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain (moved from 8/14) %
    09/26 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center (moved from 8/18) %
    09/28 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater (moved from 8/17) %
    10/01 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center (moved from 8/21) %
    10/02 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre (moved from 8/20) %
    10/03 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (moved from 8/22) %
    10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium ^
    10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium ^

    * = festival date
    ^ = Korn with System of a Down and Faith No More (no Staind)
    % = rescheduled due to Jonathan Davis’ bout with COVID-19

