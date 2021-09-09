Korn have been hit with their second case of COVID-19 within the band while on their current US tour. The nu-metal pioneers announced today (September 9th) that guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer has tested positive, but the tour will resume tonight in Salt Lake City, Utah, as scheduled.

Munky’s positive test comes roughly three weeks after singer Jonathan Davis tested positive, forcing the band to reschedule a number of shows on their outing with Staind. Davis has since recovered, although he was still struggling with the after-effects of COVID-19 in his initial shows back, performing seated on a throne for much of the sets.

A statement on Korn’s social media pages reads as follows:

“Unfortunately, Munky has tested positive for COVID. He is doing OK, but he will not be playing some of our upcoming shows,” the group said in a statement on social media. “The tour is going on as scheduled despite these circumstances, and we are anticipating a speedy recovery. We’ll see you tonight, Utah.”

The band’s statement does not specify whether a replacement guitarist will fill in for Munky, or whether fellow Korn axe-man Brian “Head” Welch will handle all guitar parts on the affected shows.

As it was, Korn was already touring without bassist Fieldy, who bowed out of the trek to “take some time off to heal” after falling back on “bad habits.” Suicidal Tendencies bassist Ra Diaz has been filling in for Fieldy.

See Korn’s remaining schedule below, and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.



Korn Remaining 2021 Tour Dates with Staind:

09/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/11 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/12 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

09/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

09/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

09/18 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/19 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

09/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life *

09/25 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain (moved from 8/14) %

09/26 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center (moved from 8/18) %

09/28 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater (moved from 8/17) %

10/01 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center (moved from 8/21) %

10/02 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre (moved from 8/20) %

10/03 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (moved from 8/22) %

10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium ^

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium ^

* = festival date

^ = Korn with System of a Down and Faith No More (no Staind)

% = rescheduled due to Jonathan Davis’ bout with COVID-19