Lady Gaga Releases Dawn of Chromatica: The Remix Album: Stream

The Chromatica companion includes remixes by Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama, Ashnikko, and more

Lady Gaga, photo courtesy of artist
September 3, 2021 | 12:00am ET

    It’s a new day for Lady Gaga’s Chromatica era because the pop superstar has released a companion LP, Dawn of Chromatica: The Remix Album. Stream it below.

    The album features re-envisioned versions of each of Chromatica’s tracks — sans the three instrumental interludes — featuring the likes of Rina Sawayama (“Free Woman” with Clarence Clarity), Charli XCX (“911” with A.G. Cook), Ashnikko (“Plastic Doll”), and more.

    Meanwhile, Coucou Chloe and Arca take the reins on remixes of Chromatica’s big singles, “Stupid Love” and Ariana Grande collab “Rain on Me,” respectively. The 14-track LP closes with an early version of “Babylon” heard in advertisements for the pop star’s cosmetics line, Haus Labs.

    Stream Dawn of Chromatica: The Remix Album below, and check out its monstrous cover art and complete tracklist, too.

    Meanwhile, Gaga is busy juggling multiple other projects, including “Jazz and Piano,” a new round of her Las Vegas residency which opens next month; Love for Sale, her second collaborative album with Tony Bennett, and the coming big-screen release of the Ridley Scott-directed House of Gucci. She also celebrated the 10th anniversary of her landmark sophomore album Born This Way in June.

    Dawn of Chromatica: The Remix Album Artwork:

    lady gaga dawn of chromatica the remix album cover art

    Dawn of Chromatica: The Remix Album Tracklist:
    01. Alice (Lsdxoxo remix)
    02. Stupid Love (Coucou Chloe remix)
    03. Rain on Me (with Ariana Grande) [Arca remix]
    04. Free Woman (Rina Sawayama and Clarity Clarence remix)
    05. Fun Tonight (Pabllo Vittar remix)
    06. 911 (Charli XCX and A.G. Cook remix)
    07. Plastic Doll (Ashnikko remix)
    08. Sour Candy (with Blackpink) [Shygirl and Muramasa remix]
    09. Enigma (Doss remix)
    10. Replay (Dorian Electra remix)
    11. Sine from Above (with Elton John) [Chester Lockhart, Mood Killer, and Lil Texas remix]
    12. 1000 Doves (Planningtorock remix)
    13. Babylon (Bree Runway and Jimmy Edgar remix)
    14. Babylon (Haus Labs version)

