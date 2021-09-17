Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Share “Love For Sale”: Stream

The latest preview of the duo's upcoming follow-up to 2014's Cheek to Cheek

lady gaga tony bennett love for sale new single music video stream
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, photo courtesy of artists
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 17, 2021 | 1:25pm ET

    Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have unveiled the title track for their upcoming album Love For Sale. Watch the song’s accompanying music video below.

    The two superstars turn the jazzy Cole Porter standard into an old-fashioned duet, trading lines and harmonies over a big band. “Let the poets pipe of love/ In their childish way/ I know every type of love/ Better far than they,” Gaga warbles before being joined by Bennett on the rest of the verse.

    Originally introduced by Porter in his 1930 musical The New Yorkers, the song was a controversial addition to the Great American Songbook due to its racy telling of a sex worker advertising her “love for sale.” However, on the updated version, Mother Monster and the 95-year-old crooner spell out the song from a more distant third-person perspective.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Love For Sale” follows lead single “I Get a Kick Out of You” as the second taste of the pair’s joint follow-up to 2014’s Cheek to Cheek, which is slated for release October 1st via Columbia and Interscope Records.

    To promote the upcoming album, the musical duo recently announced three TV specials in a deal with ViacomCBS, which will air separately on CBS, MTV, and Paramount+. Earlier this month, Gaga also released Dawn of Chromatica: The Remix Album just months after celebrating the ten-year anniversary of Born This Way with a companion EP featuring reimagined covers by LGBTQ+ artists and allies.

    And while the pop star is prepping her next “Jazz and Piano” residency in Las Vegas, Bennett recently canceled the remainder of his 2021 tour dates and announced his retirement from performing live due to his advancing Alzheimer’s disease.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Bring Me the Horizon new song

Bring Me the Horizon Continue Their Foray into Pop on New Single "DiE4u": Stream

September 17, 2021

st. vincent the nowhere inn movie documentary mockumentary soundtrack stream

St. Vincent Shares Soundtrack to New Mockumentary The Nowhere Inn: Stream

September 17, 2021

brian wilson at my piano new album beach boys classics

Brian Wilson Announces New Album At My Piano Recreating Beach Boys Classics

September 17, 2021

sharon van etten angel olsen like i used to new song single listen stream

Sharon Van Etten Covers The Velvet Underground's "Femme Fatale" with Angel Olsen: Stream

September 17, 2021

 

dijahsb Tasty Raps Vol. 1 track by track photo by Vonny Lorde

DijahSB Breaks Down New EP Tasty Raps Vol. 1 Track by Track: Exclusive

September 17, 2021

dave navarro taylor hawkins chris chaney nhc band

Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, and Chris Chaney Form New Band NHC, Share Two Songs: Stream

September 17, 2021

wildest dreams taylor's version

Taylor Swift Shares Re-Recorded Version of "Wildest Dreams" After It Trends on TikTok: Stream

September 17, 2021

jeff tweedy ted lasso theme song cover season 2 soundtrack

Jeff Tweedy Covers Ted Lasso Theme Song: Stream

September 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Share "Love For Sale": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale