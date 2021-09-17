Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Share “Love For Sale”: Stream

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have unveiled the title track for their upcoming album Love For Sale. Watch the song’s accompanying music video below.

The two superstars turn the jazzy Cole Porter standard into an old-fashioned duet, trading lines and harmonies over a big band. “Let the poets pipe of love/ In their childish way/ I know every type of love/ Better far than they,” Gaga warbles before being joined by Bennett on the rest of the verse.

Originally introduced by Porter in his 1930 musical The New Yorkers, the song was a controversial addition to the Great American Songbook due to its racy telling of a sex worker advertising her “love for sale.” However, on the updated version, Mother Monster and the 95-year-old crooner spell out the song from a more distant third-person perspective.

“Love For Sale” follows lead single “I Get a Kick Out of You” as the second taste of the pair’s joint follow-up to 2014’s Cheek to Cheek, which is slated for release October 1st via Columbia and Interscope Records.

To promote the upcoming album, the musical duo recently announced three TV specials in a deal with ViacomCBS, which will air separately on CBS, MTV, and Paramount+. Earlier this month, Gaga also released Dawn of Chromatica: The Remix Album just months after celebrating the ten-year anniversary of Born This Way with a companion EP featuring reimagined covers by LGBTQ+ artists and allies.

And while the pop star is prepping her next “Jazz and Piano” residency in Las Vegas, Bennett recently canceled the remainder of his 2021 tour dates and announced his retirement from performing live due to his advancing Alzheimer’s disease.

