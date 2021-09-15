Menu
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Announce Trio of TV Specials to Promote Love for Sale

Including a recording of the duo's Radio City Music Hall concerts and a special edition of MTV Unplugged

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett (Columbia/Interscope)
September 15, 2021 | 12:01pm ET

    Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have announced three concert specials as part of the marketing blitz for their upcoming album Love for Sale. The news comes a month after Bennett canceled the remaining dates of his planned 2021 tour and announced his official retirement from touring.

    All three specials will be partnerships with ViacomCBS, according to a report by Variety, and will air on CBS, MTV, and Paramount+. The first — One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga — will be a repackaging of the duo’s back-to-back concerts at Radio City Music Hall last month, which were billed as Bennett’s final public performances in light of his Alzheimer’s diagnosis. The concert special will air on CBS on Sunday, November 28th, and will also be available in the days after on Paramount Plus.

    That will be followed by MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga sometime this winter. This second special will be a full-circle moment for Bennett, his son and manager Danny Bennett explains. “Tony Bennett’s resurgence began in the ’90s with his MTV Unplugged,” he said, referencing the singer’s 1994 special that became a surprise hit, “and it’s timely that the last chapter ends on the same note.”

    Related Video

    Finally, the trio will conclude with The Lady and the Legend, a documentary premiering exclusively on Paramount+. While a premiere date has yet to be announced, the final special promises “an intimate look into a beautiful friendship and musical partnership that transcends generations” as it follows the making of Love for Sale as well as an inside look at Gaga and Bennett’s collaboration and friendship dating back to 2014’s Cheek to Cheek.

    Love for Sale is slated to be released October 1st via Columbia/Interscope Records and will include lead single “I Get a Kick Out of You.”

    Earlier this month, Mother Monster dropped Dawn of Chromatica: The Remix Album and is currently prepping for the return of her “Jazz and Piano” residency in Las Vegas.

