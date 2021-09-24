Our Track by Track feature offers artists the chance to share the inspirations and stories behind each track on their new album. Today, Lakeyah offers insight into her mixtape, My Time.

Quality Control rapper Lakeyah has dropped her new mixtape My Time, the latest installment in DJ Drama’s groundbreaking Gangsta Grillz series. Stream it below.

Led off by the Milwaukee native’s hard-hitting Tee Grizzley collaboration “313-414,” the 11-track project brings Lakeyah to the next level, as she deftly balances boastful raps and effortless flows with R&B-influenced songs like “A Letter to You.” Other featured artists include Moneybagg Yo, Tyga, and fellow QC signee Bankroll Freddie.

Not even at drinking age, Lakeyah has come a long way since she caught the attention of Quality Control with remixes of tracks by City Girls and Lil Baby. From her selection as an XXL Freshman to a coveted stamp approval from DJ Drama, the young rapper’s trajectory only keeps rising.

“The opportunity of having a Gangsta Grillz is still surreal to me,” Lakeyah told Consequence. “To be 20 years old and making history for my city is already crazy. Hearing the iconic DJ Drama hosting my mixtape is not just a stepping stone, but a bucket list goal marked off.”

For more insight into My Time, Lakeyah has broken down the mixtape in our latest Track by Track interview. Read on for details about each of the project’s songs underneath the stream below.

“Out Your Mind”:

This beat just gave me that Meek Mill “Dreams and Nightmares” feel. My favorite part of making my mixtapes are the intros, so I had to come hard but still player.

“Reason”:

When I wrote “Reasons” I was so upset about a prior conversation I had with someone. Instead of acting a fool on them, I spit some crazy lyrics on this beat. Literally, every lyric was a shot. I had a Reason, hence the title!

“GOAT Talk”:

I literally love Midwest-type beats. Shout out to my city. My producer sent me this beat, I made him pull it up. I had recorded it in LA as a warm-up song before I really got to working. P heard it once he stopped by the studio like, “You wrote that? That shit hard”… It made the tracklist!

“In Person” (feat. OG Parker and Tyga):

To be completely honest? This song was so hard for me to record. It made me step out of my comfort zone. I had to bring more attitude, juice, fun to the track… After all, my feature IS TYGA!! I put my best into it, the verse was easy to rip and now I’m excited to see what the world thinks.

“Shots Fired”:

First off, I have to shout out to DJ Chose because as soon as he sent this, I knew it was a club anthem! I wrote the hook so easily because the beat had already gave me a fun concept! This is my Top 5 on the tape for sure.

“313-414” (feat. Tee Grizzley):

My single “313-414” is featuring my favorite rapper out, Tee Grizzley. Our chemistry is not unnoticed on this Reuel beat. We walked it effortlessly and it was not only fun but a dream come true for me.

“Check” (feat. Moneybagg Yo):

The title and the feature speak for themselves. This whole song gives rich bossy energy & this collab was most definitely needed! Perfect feature, perfect timing.

“A Letter To You”:

I ALWAYS have to add some R&B vibes to my projects. I love you was a letter to my babe. It’s a vibe.

“Upset” (feat. Bankroll Freddie):

Bankroll Freddie definitely added some flavor to this song! We’re QC, making haters more and more upset every day! Can’t wait to drop this one.

“Step 1”:

“Step 1” is one of my fav tracks. I listed some essential steps to be a boss bitch. I think my fans will love this one, too.

“Loving Me”:

The outro of course had to be an R&B feel and it’s an amazing sample! Coach K heard this song and loved it. I love it, we shot the video, and my real fans are gonna eat it up.

