Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Lana Del Rey Details New Album Blue Banisters, Shares “Arcadia”: Stream

Del Rey's second album of 2021 is dropping on October 22nd

lana del rey blue banisters release date tracklist arcadia new song video stream
Lana Del Rey, photo via Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 8, 2021 | 1:44pm ET

    Two months after missing her planned release date for Blue Banisters, Lana Del Rey has revealed the album is finally dropping on October 22nd. As the latest preview, she shared a new single titled “Arcadia.” Watch the self-directed music video below.

    Del Rey also revealed the tracklist, which includes the previously released singles “Blue Banisters,” “Text Book,” and “Wildflower Wildfire.” Check it out, along with the album art, following the jump.

    According to Del Rey herself, “Arcadia” should appeal to fans of her viral 2011 debut single “Video Games.” Featuring piano-driven production, the seductive track includes lyrics like “My body is a map of LA/ I stand straight like an angel, with a halo/ Hangin’ out the Hilton Hotel windows/ Screamin’, ‘Hey, baby, let’s go.'”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In a statement posted to Instagram, Del Rey explained how the track fits within the framework of Blue Banisters and the trio of previously released “buzz” tracks. “I guess you could say this album is about what it was like, what happened, and what it’s like now,” she said. “If you’re interested go back and listen to the first three songs I put out earlier. They chronicle the beginning. This song hits somewhere in the middle and by the time the record drops you will hear where we’re at today.”

    Del Rey went on to address criticism leveled at her for a series of missteps (to put it kindly) throughout 2020 and into 2021. Earlier this year, she continued to ruffle feathers by defending the cover art of Chemtrails with the “I have Black friends” defense while also claiming that Donald Trump’s presidency “really needed to happen” despite causing so much harm. Del Rey wrote,

    “As much as the on going criticism has been trying, it at least has pushed me to explore my own family tree, to dig deep, and to continue to exhibit the fact that God only cares about how I move through the world. And for all of the skepticism about feigning fragility and unreasonable explanations of not showing general accountability — I must say I’ve enjoyed moving through the world beautifully — as a woman with grace and dignity. Thank you to my friends over the last 18 years who have been an example of attraction not promotion. I’ve never felt the need to promote myself or tell my story, but if you’re interested this album does tell it — and does pretty much nothing more.”

    Blue Banisters marks the follow-up to March’s Chemtrails Over the Country Club. It was originally scheduled to drop on July 4th, but on the eve of its planned release, Del Rey announced the album would be out “later later” and shared the cover art, along with a snippet of “Arcadia.”

    Advertisement

    Blue Banisters Artwork:

    lana del rey blue banisters cover artwork

    Blue Banisters Tracklist:
    01. Textbook
    02. Blue Banisters
    03. Arcadia
    04. Interlude – The Trio
    05. Black Bathing Suit
    06. If You Lie Down with Me
    07. Beautiful
    08. Violets for Roses
    09. Dealer
    10. Thunder
    11. Wildflower Wildfire
    12. Nectar of the Gods
    13. Living Legend
    14. Cherry Blossom
    15. Sweet Carolina

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

rampage john carpenter halloween kills stream cody carpenter daniel davies

John Carpenter Goes on a "Rampage" in New Song from Halloween Kills: Stream

September 8, 2021

angels airwaves spellbound new song video stream

Angels & Airwaves Share New Song "Spellbound": Stream

September 8, 2021

illuminati hotties threatening each other re: capitalism new single lyric video stream

illuminati hotties Drops "Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism": Stream

September 8, 2021

thoughtcrimes miserys a muse

Thoughtcrimes (Ex-Dillinger Escape Plan) Unleash New Song "Misery's a Muse": Stream

September 8, 2021

 

david ellefson new band the lucid

Ousted Megadeth Bassist David Ellefson Announces Debut Album from New Band The Lucid, Shares "Maggot Wind": Stream

September 8, 2021

angelo de augustine and sufjan stevens share new songs “CIMMERIAN SHADE” AND “YOU GIVE DEATH A BAD NAME”

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine Share New Songs "Cimmerian Shade" and "You Give Death a Bad Name": Stream

September 8, 2021

We Are Scientists You've Lost Your Shit

We Are Scientists Share Origins of New Single "You've Lost Your Shit": Exclusive

September 8, 2021

explosions in the sky Flying big bend new single stream

Explosions in the Sky Share New Song "Flying": Stream

September 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lana Del Rey Details New Album Blue Banisters, Shares "Arcadia": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale