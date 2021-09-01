Myles and Layne Ulrich, the sons of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, have formed the new band Taipei Houston and shared the first taste of music from their group.

The Ulrich brothers announced the band a couple weeks ago with the launch of an official Instagram account. They’ve now offered up a clip of them performing the song “Respecter.”

The young musicians unleash massive hard rock riffs that have definite Led Zeppelin overtones. Myles, age 23, crushes the drum kit like a natural while Layne, age 20, plays through a distorted bass and unleashes animated glam-rock vocals.

So far it appears they are operating as a two-piece, with a rare bass-drum format a la Death from Above 1979. Based on the short piece of music in the Instagram clip, Taipei Houston might be onto something.

We first heard Myles and Layne thrash out a heavy cover of The Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby,” which Lars shared back in April 2020. The Metallica drummer called his sons’ rendition an “insane, three-minute Blue Cheer, crazy, garage-rock version.”

“Obviously, there’s been some incredible versions of ‘Eleanor Rigby’ along the way, but I’m pretty sure there’s never been one that had this kind of sound, this kind of feel, this kind of energy and madness to it,” Lars Ulrich told Rolling Stone. “I was, like, ‘You know what, boys? You done me proud.'”

We’re starting to see the offspring of Metallica members begin to form musical projects of their own. Bassist Robert Trujillo’s son Tye’s group OTTTO performed at this year’s Lollapalooza. The younger Trujillo is also in the band Blu Weekend with Noah Weiland, son of late Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland. Previously, the pair were in the now-defunct Suspect208 with Slash’s son, London Hudson.

See a clip of Lars Ulrich’s sons’ band Taipei Houston below.

