Lars Ulrich’s Sons Play Their First Gig as Taipei Houston: Watch

The sons of the Metallica drummer played a fiery set at Alex's Bar in Anaheim, California

Taipei Houston (photo by Aleyna Dogan via Instagram)
September 13, 2021 | 5:48pm ET

    After announcing their new band Taipei Houston a couple weeks back, Myles and Layne Ulrich played their first gig a few days ago. The two musicians are the sons of legendary Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich.

    In the vein of bass-drum duos like Royal Blood and Death From Above 1979, Taipei Houston feature 23-year-old Myles behind the drum kit and 20-year-old Layne on bass and vocals. In a new post on Instagram, the brothers shared clips from their first show, which took place at Alex’s Bar in Anaheim, California.

    The footage shows Layne and Myles playing a high-energy brand of rock, with bits of Led Zeppelin, The White Stripes, and The MC5 sprinkled throughout.

    Lars’ wife, model Jessica Miller, had high praise for her stepsons’ first show, writing, “Long Beach was on fire” in the Instagram comments.

    Layne and Myles’ mother is Skylar Satenstein, a doctor to whom Lars was married from 1997 to 2004. The Metallica drummer also has a younger son named Bryce with actress Connie Nielsen, whom he dated from 2004 to 2012.

    Metallica Drummer Lars Ulrich’s Sons Form Band, Share Clip of New Song

    While sharing the video clips from the Alex’s Bar gig, Tapei Houston also promoted an upcoming set at The Mint in Los Angeles. That show is taking place this Wednesday (September 15th), with a reasonable cover charge of $8.

    Watch Myles and Layne Ulrich performing as Tapei Houston in the Instagram clips below. In another Instagram post, the band shared an image of a “Master Tape,” suggesting they are recording a debut album or EP.

