Focus Features has finally unleashed a full-length teaser for its upcoming psychological drama Last Night in Soho. Watch the trailer below.

The time-hopping thriller stars Thomasin McKenzie as Eloise, a fashion student and brand-new London transplant who finds she’s able to be transported back to the 1960s in her dreams. Each night she encounters (or is it embodies?) a nightclub singer named Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her dashing boyfriend Jack (Matt Smith).

“I’ve got this kind of gift,” the aspiring designer tells a friend during her waking hours. “I can see people, places, things others can’t. They’re not just dreams. It really happened.”

Advertisement

Related Video

However, the swinging parties and glittering nightlife of Eloise’s slumbers take a dark turn when she realizes Sandie will be murdered by Jack…who’s still alive in the present day. “I know what you did,” Eloise says when confronting a much-older Jack in a seedy bar, leading him to reply menacingly, “I’ve done a lot of things. You’re gonna have to be more specific, love.”

Directed by Edgar Wright, Last Night in Soho also stars Terence Stamp, Harry Potter‘s James and Oliver Phelps, and the late Diana Rigg — in what would be her final performance before passing away from lung cancer in September 2020. The movie hits theaters October 29th.

Stream the trailer for Last Night in Soho after the jump.

In May, Taylor-Joy hosted the Season 46 finale of Saturday Night Live along with musical guest Lil Nas X. Next year, she’s also set to star in Robert Eggers’ upcoming Viking revenge epic The Northman with Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skårsgard, Willem Dafoe, and none other than Björk.

Advertisement