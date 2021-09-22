Menu
Laura Jane Grace Shares Surprise EP At War with the Silverfish: Stream

Grace has also unveiled 2021 tour dates

Laura Jane Grace, photo by Chris Bauer
September 22, 2021 | 11:54am ET

    Laura Jane Grace has an affinity for surprises. Almost a year to the day after sharing her last solo album, Stay Alivethe Against Me! powerhouse has offered yet another surprise release with her new EP, At War With the Silverfish, out now via Polyvinyl. Additionally, Grace has also unveiled a run of 2021 tour dates, with more shows to be added soon.

    At War With the Silverfish‘s seven tracks are more acoustic-driven and pared-down than much of Grace’s previous work, though they’re still coated with the same sense of raw ferocity that’s made her one of the most renowned voices in punk right now.

    “These are songs of late night madness and loneliness, orphan songs that came wandering in looking to feed like insects,” Grace said of the EP in a press release. Stream At War With the Silverfish EP on Apple Music and Spotify below.

    Her nine-date tour will take a leisurely pace, kicking off September 23rd in Chicago and closing December 30th in Sayreville, New Jersey. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

    In yet another surprising move, Grace recently clowned on Rudy Giuliani by playing a gig at the infamous Four Seasons Total Landscaping last month. In September, she spoke to Consequence about her new memoir.

    At War With the Silverfish EP Artwork:

    laura jane grace At War With the Silverfish EP Artwork

    At War with the Silverfish EP Tracklist:
    01. Lolo 13
    02. Long Dark Night
    03. Electro-Static Sweep
    04. Day Old Coffee
    05. Smug FuckFace
    06. Yesterday Pt. II

    Laura Jane Grace 2021 Tour Dates:
    09/23 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
    09/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling (Downtown Grand Hotel and Casino)
    10/08 — Champaign, IL @ Polyvinyl Record Co. HQ
    10/10 — Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino
    10/24 — St. Paul, MN @ Dark Horse
    12/27 — Reading, PA @ Reverb
    12/28 — Worcester, PA @ The Palladium
    12/29 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    12/30 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

