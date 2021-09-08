Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, and 2 Chainz Announce “Legendz of the Streetz Tour”

Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, and 2 Chainz are hitting the road for their long-awaited “Legendz of the Streetz Tour.”

The 11-jaunt trek throughout the South will kick off September 30th at James Brown Arena in Augusta, Georgia and hit major cities including Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, Dallas, and Miami before wrapping up its first leg October 22nd in Memphis, Tennessee.

Formerly billed as “Feed the Streetz,” the tour has been upped to legendary status following its delayed start courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the four headliners, Fabolous and Boosie Badass are also on the roster, with DJ Drama serving as the tour’s official MC. Meanwhile, Lil Kim and Trina will each stop in as supporting acts for multiple dates, and more stops are expected to be added.

“This is an opportunity for hip-hop fans across the country to experience something monumental, the likes of which has never been done before,” said We Are Live Entertainment’s Lin Rowe, whose producing the tour alongside his brother Jerry Schools, in a statement. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster or snag them here once they’re sold out. Check out the complete list of tour dates below.

Last summer, Ross announced Richer Than I Ever Been, his long-in-the-works 11th studio album that’s expected later this year. Rozay most recently collaborated on DJ Khaled’s star-studded LP Khaled Khaled, while Gucci Mane provided a guest feature on Pooh Shiesty’s Shiesty Season mixtape back in February. For his part, 2 Chainz teamed up with Conway the Machine on April’s “200 Pies,” and Benny the Butcher for “Plug Talk” the month prior.

Legendz of the Streetz 2021 Tour Dates:

09/30 – Augusta, GA @ James Brown Arena^

10/01 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena*

10/02 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex*

10/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena*

10/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center*

10/09 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

10/10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center*

10/15 – Miami, FL @ BB&T Center^

10/16 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Arena^

10/17 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena^

10/22 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum^

* = w/ Lil Kim

^ = w/ Trina