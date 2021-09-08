Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, and 2 Chainz Announce “Legendz of the Streetz Tour”

Fabolous, Trina, Lil Kim, and more will all be providing support

legendz of the streetz tour jeezy 2 chainz gucci mane rick ross trina lil kim fabolous dj dramaa boosie badass
Legendz of the Streetz Tour, illustration courtesy of We Are Live Entertainment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 8, 2021 | 5:54pm ET

    Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, and 2 Chainz are hitting the road for their long-awaited “Legendz of the Streetz Tour.”

    The 11-jaunt trek throughout the South will kick off September 30th at James Brown Arena in Augusta, Georgia and hit major cities including Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, Dallas, and Miami before wrapping up its first leg October 22nd in Memphis, Tennessee.

    Formerly billed as “Feed the Streetz,” the tour has been upped to legendary status following its delayed start courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the four headliners, Fabolous and Boosie Badass are also on the roster, with DJ Drama serving as the tour’s official MC. Meanwhile, Lil Kim and Trina will each stop in as supporting acts for multiple dates, and more stops are expected to be added.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “This is an opportunity for hip-hop fans across the country to experience something monumental, the likes of which has never been done before,” said We Are Live Entertainment’s Lin Rowe, whose producing the tour alongside his brother Jerry Schools, in a statement. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster or snag them here once they’re sold out. Check out the complete list of tour dates below.

    Last summer, Ross announced Richer Than I Ever Been, his long-in-the-works 11th studio album that’s expected later this year. Rozay most recently collaborated on DJ Khaled’s star-studded LP Khaled Khaled, while Gucci Mane provided a guest feature on Pooh Shiesty’s Shiesty Season mixtape back in February. For his part, 2 Chainz teamed up with Conway the Machine on April’s “200 Pies,” and Benny the Butcher for “Plug Talk” the month prior.

    Legendz of the Streetz 2021 Tour Dates:
    09/30 – Augusta, GA @ James Brown Arena^
    10/01 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena*
    10/02 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex*
    10/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena*
    10/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center*
    10/09 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*
    10/10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center*
    10/15 – Miami, FL @ BB&T Center^
    10/16 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Arena^
    10/17 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena^
    10/22 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum^

    Advertisement

    * = w/ Lil Kim
    ^ = w/ Trina

Latest Stories

foo fighters reopening 9:30 club washington dc concert west coast tour dates

Foo Fighters Set to Reopen 9:30 Club in Washington D.C. with Surprise Concert

September 8, 2021

illuminati hotties threatening each other re: capitalism new single lyric video stream

illuminati hotties Drops "Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism": Stream

September 8, 2021

KISS

KISS Set to Resume Tour After Band Member COVID Cases, Announce Rescheduled Dates

September 8, 2021

pavement 2022 european reunion tour dates

Pavement Announce 2022 European Reunion Tour

September 8, 2021

 

badbadnotgood beside april new song video stream

BADBADNOTGOOD Unveil New Single "Beside April": Stream

September 8, 2021

dinosaur jr. postpone tour covid-19 coronavirus delta variant j mascis

Dinosaur Jr. Postpone Tour Due to COVID-19

September 3, 2021

the dodos grizzly peak new album annie single the surface lyric video stream

The Dodos Announce New Album Grizzly Peak, Drop "Annie" and "The Surface": Stream

September 2, 2021

doobie brothers michael mcdonald reunion tour covid-19

Michael McDonald to Miss Reunion Concerts with The Doobie Brothers Due to COVID-19

September 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, and 2 Chainz Announce "Legendz of the Streetz Tour"

Menu Shop Search Sale