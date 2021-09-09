Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

LEGO Unveils Its Official Fender Stratocaster Set: Video and Photos

Based on a winning entry from a fan, the 1,074 piece set will be available beginning October 1st

Lego Fender Stratocaster
LEGO Fender Stratocaster in black and red, (courtesy of LEGO)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 9, 2021 | 11:23am ET

    Last year, a LEGO enthusiast named Tomáš Letenay won the company’s Ideas contest with his Fender Stratocaster design. Now, LEGO has unveiled an official set based on his winning entry.

    The 1,074 piece set, which retails for $99, is a sight to behold. It features six strings, posable tuning pegs, a tremolo arm, an accompanying amp and foot pedal, and a folding stand on which to display the guitar. What’s more, it comes in two options: a red or black Stratocaster.

    Letenay, who hails from Slovakia, commented in a press release, “I used to play electric guitar when I was a teenager and I always dreamed of owning a Fender Stratocaster — but I could never afford it. The competition on LEGO Ideas gave me the chance to create it in LEGO bricks. The Stratocaster was my gateway into music and I love seeing my LEGO design with the stand. I am hoping that other guitar fans get as much joy out of building it as I have.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Federico Begher, VP of Global Marketing at the LEGO Group added, “The Fender Stratocaster guitar is iconic and has been at the heart of so many incredible songs over the years. We know many of our fans are passionate about music and we hope they enjoy the attention to detail in the not only guitar but also the accessories, such as the strap and the amp.”

    The LEGO Fender Stratocaster will be available beginning October 1st via Lego.com and other retailers.

    Tool LEGO set
     Editor's Pick
    Fan designs impressive Tool LEGO set that has a chance to be manufactured

    Over the past few years, we’ve also seen some other cool entries into the LEGO Ideas contest, including a replica of Tool’s concert setup (along with each of the band members) and a reproduction of Rammstein’s stadium stage. A fan-winning design based on Seinfeld hit stores last month.

    Advertisement

    See video and photos of the upcoming LEGO Fender Stratocaster set below.

     

    Lego Fender Strat Red

    Lego Fender Strat Black

    Advertisement

    Lego Strat Box

    Lego Strat Build

Latest Stories

jerry cantrell gibson wino les paul custom guitar

Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell and Gibson Unveil Signature "Wino" Les Paul Electric Guitar

August 25, 2021

tony iommi gibson sg special

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi and Gibson Launch Signature SG Special Electric Guitar

August 18, 2021

J Mascis Fender Guitar Review

Fender's J Mascis Telecaster Lets You Channel the Influential Dinosaur Jr. Guitarist: Review

August 17, 2021

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Gibson Guitars

Gibson Announces New Partnership with Metallica's Kirk Hammett

July 29, 2021

 

Tim Commerford Ernie Ball Music Man Bass

Rage Against the Machine's Tim Commerford Unveils New Line of Ernie Ball Music Man Signature Bass Guitars

July 29, 2021

gibson record label slash myles kennedy

Gibson Launches Record Label, Signs Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy as Its First Artist

July 27, 2021

Slash Epiphone guitars

Slash and Epiphone Launch New Collection of Electric and Acoustic Guitars

July 21, 2021

Lzzy Hale Gibson Brand Ambassodor

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale Becomes Gibson's First Female Brand Ambassador

July 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

LEGO Unveils Its Official Fender Stratocaster Set: Video and Photos

Menu Shop Search Sale