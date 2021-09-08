Menu
Saving the World Sucks in New Trailer for Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s Don’t Look Up: Watch

A comet is on collision course with Earth in upcoming satire from Adam McKay

don't look up trailer leonardo dicaprio jennifer lawrence netflix adam mckay
Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
September 8, 2021 | 1:13pm ET

    The world is about to end but Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence can’t get anyone to care in the new teaser trailer for Don’t Look Up. Directed by Adam McKay, the dark comedy crashes into theaters and on Netflix December 24th.

    DiCaprio and Lawrence play astronomers who have learned that a comet is on course to destroy the Earth. The new trailer opens with DiCaprio’s Dr. Randall Mindy having a panic attack in the bathroom ahead of a meeting with Dr. Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence), President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep), and her Chief of Staff — and son — Jason Orlean (Jonah Hill.)

    “Your breathing is stressing me out,” Hill chides DiCaprio. “This will affect the entire planet!” he replies, to which Hill says, “I know, but it’s, like, so stressful.”

    These representatives of American power are tired of all the crises. “Do you know how many ‘The World Is Ending’ meetings we’ve had over the last two years?” Streep demands to know. Hill answers, “Drought, famine — the hole in the ozone is so boring.”

    The words “COVID-19” or “pandemic” are never mentioned, but they don’t have to be. It’s left to DiCaprio and Lawrence to lead a press tour trying to get the word out, even as much of the public shrugs with indifference. Don’t Look Up costars Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, Kid Cudi, Timothée Chalamet, and Ariana Grande. Check out the trailer below.

Saving the World Sucks in New Trailer for Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence's Don't Look Up: Watch

