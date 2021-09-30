Label disputes can halt the momentum of a band for months at a time, creating uncertainty and a vacuum that traps artists before they can dig themselves out. As the popular indie label Tiny Engines began to collapse and endured significant controversy in late 2019, many artists — including Consequence‘s September Artist of the Month illuminati hotties, the project of songwriter, producer, mixer, and engineer Sarah Tudzin — found themselves frozen and unable to release the music they had been laboring over for months.

Yet, Tudzin seized the opportunity to keep her illuminati hotties project alive and thriving by releasing FREE I.H: This Is Not the One You’ve Been Waiting For in 2020, and eventually partnering with Hopeless Records to start her own imprint label, Snack Shack Tracks. This week (October 1st), Tudzin will release Let Me Do One More, her third full-length album as illuminati hotties.

Let Me Do One More serves as a thesis statement for Tudzin, combining her punk roots, DIY ethics, and experiences mixing and producing for some of the biggest indie artists around. It’s by all means an indie rock record, but throughout this rollercoaster of an album are splashes of folk, riot grrl, power pop, skate punk, and shoegaze.

Advertisement

Related Video

Openers “Pool Hopping” and “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA” hearken back to early/mid-2000s pop punk, boasting some joyous guitar riffs and incredibly catchy hooks. Other tracks bring a warm sense of tenderness and clarity, further demonstrating the dynamic versatility of illuminati hotties. But in every song — including softer tracks like “Protector” and “u u v p,” which features Big Thief’s Buck Meek on guitar — there’s a potential for the track to explode, a tension which escalates to massive, anthemic rock hooks or crushing statements of vulnerability.

Tudzin tackles weighty topics on Let Me Do One More. As the title of standout track “Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism” suggests, Tudzin investigates the relationship between consumerism, artistry, and mental health under our specific breed of capitalism. There’s a somber feel on “Threatening…,” as she narrates “the corner store is selling spit, bottled up for profit” and then mere lines later expressing “I can’t believe I’m buying in. Isn’t that genius?” The song is also epitomized by its slow pace and underplayed performance.

Advertisement

On an album with several blistering punk tracks that perfectly display Tudzin’s rage, there’s no anger to be found on “Threatening…”. Instead, Tudzin mourns quietly, lamenting smartly about the malaise of modern capitalism and the way our personal relationships have no power over the tide of consumerism.

Elsewhere, Tudzin’s enigmatic lyrics paint fascinating images, including references to ice cream, Poptarts, tortillas and breakfast takeout; “Kickflip” features Tudzin buying “the grocery store brand” and “slam[ming] a Topo Chico,” before remarking that she “can’t believe you saw that time I landed a kickflip.”

Shortly after, the 37-second “Toasting” features the line, “Instead I’m biting my lip and I’m biting yours too, until the blood tastes like chocolate goo,” providing a visceral component to the food imagery she’d just laid out. It’s a conscious choice throughout the album to juxtapose ideas of normalcy and commonality with a sense of violence.

Advertisement

On “Joni: LA’s #1 Health Goth,” Tudzin sneers in true riot grrrl fashion, “Joni’s on a juice cleanse/ Joni doesn’t need friends/ ‘cuz Joni’s got the whole room trained!” before singing assuredly, “I bet she never looks your way.” It’s a mid-album highlight that finds Tudzin putting her punk attitude on display, splitting the difference between pride, jealousy, and rage toward the apparent goddess “Joni.”

Let Me Do One More indeed features a cocktail of emotions, spanning everywhere from joy, rage, fear, confusion, disgust, and, at times, love. Earlier on the album, Tudzin apologizes for her mood swings, and on “The Sway,” she explores this even further. Over an acoustic guitar and a drum machine, she sings tenderly, “You’re leaning in/ I’m leaning away/ You think you could love me through the sway?” It’s a gorgeous song about the joy of getting close to somebody, but it’s also about the fear of pushing people away. It’s on “The Sway” where Tudzin exposes her anxieties with tenderness, choosing to ditch her witty and playful aphorisms for a simple, vulnerable statement: Will you be able to love me as I am?

Songs like “The Sway” and the devastating closer “Growth” not only help to highlight the versatility of illuminati hotties, but also to show the ways in which capitalism can work to destroy the self. “Growth” features vocals from Tudzin that trail off, almost half-sung, as she arrives at the conclusion that she “pretend[s] this is growth.” When the song finishes, the last thing we hear is Tudzin quietly pleading, “Let me do one more.” It’s a statement that encompasses the album perfectly — after all the label disputes and being unable to participate in the artist economy, she’s just looking for the freedom to play, to try again, to take this project to a fully realized place.

Advertisement

At the same time, note that she still feels required to ask for that permission: let me do one more. And this is the final song on the album, so when it ends, presumably, even if she did get to do “one more,” that’s not what we’re left with. It’s indicative of the system that artists are forced to buy into — that the relentless pace of capitalism will never be able to accommodate the individual artist as creator, and not just profiteer.

In the end, it doesn’t matter that she didn’t get to do “one more,” because the album is finished, life is fleeting, and there’s money to be made. That’s the heart of Let Me Do One More, and its feeling lingers long after her patient request. Despite the humor, wit, and sharp-edge of illuminati hotties, there’s a definable sense of sadness throughout the album, and its resulting resonance is a major success for Sarah Tudzin and Co.

Essential Tracks: “Pool Hopping,” “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA,” “u u v p”

Advertisement

Let Me Do One More Artwork: