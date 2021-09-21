Let’s Eat Grandma Return with New Single “Hall of Mirrors”: Stream

Let’s Eat Grandma aren’t just a geeky grammar meme come to life; they’re also one of the most creative alt-pop groups from the UK right now, and luckily for us they’re back with new music. After three years of relative silence, Let’s Eat Grandma return today to share a new single called “Hall of Mirrors” and a coinciding music video, which you can stream below.

Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth, the multi-instrumentalists and vocalists that make up the British duo, revive their brand of glittery and odd pop for “Hall of Mirrors” while reflecting on what it’s like to remember an intense, beautiful moment. It’s their first proper single since their 2018 breakout album I’m All Ears, excluding their three contributions to the soundtrack for Dark Continents: Semiramis, an art installation by Tai Shani in 2019.

In a press release, Walton explained the meaning of their new song, writing, “I wanted to use the setting of a fairground at night to describe the dizziness, intensity and excitement of being with a woman I had strong feelings for, and the hall of mirrors as a metaphor for discovering and exploring parts of myself that I was bringing to life. In some ways it’s reflective and almost secretive, journeying through confusing and difficult emotions, but I also wanted ‘Hall of Mirrors’ to be a euphoric song that conveys clarity, confidence, and ultimately joy.”

In the accompanying music video for “Hall of Mirrors,” directed by El Hardwick, both members of Let’s Eat Grandma can be seen running through carnival grounds, climbing onto rides, and getting lost in a fun house full of — you guessed it — mirrors. The clip is blurry and vibrant, and the slow play speed makes it feel like you’re viewing a flipbook of vintage photographs.

Watching Let’s Eat Grandma’s rise in popularity has certainly been exciting ever since they dropped their 2016 debut full-length, I, Gemini, when they were just 17 years old. Since then, the childhood friends have zoned in on who they are and what they want their band to be — and, hopefully, are gearing up to release their third LP sometime soon, too.

