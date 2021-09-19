Menu
Liam Gallagher Says He Fell Out of a Helicopter

"who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out"

Liam Gallagher
Liam Gallagher, photo via Instagram
September 19, 2021 | 5:37pm ET

    Here’s another story to add to the legend of Liam Gallagher: the former Oasis singer apparently fell out of a helicopter and lived to tell about it.

    “So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t rite it,” Gallagher tweeted on Saturday alongside a photo of his face heavily bandaged. He added, “all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know LG x.” Gallagher also joked that the image would be used for the cover of his next album.

    The British rocker didn’t provide many other details about his fall. When one fan surmised Gallagher had simply faceplanted after exiting a helicopter upon its landing, Gallagher responded, “100 thousand feet you bumblecart.” He also suggested there’s footage of the incident that will be included in a future video.

    Related Video

    As TMZ points out, the incident allegedly occurred after Gallagher finished performing at the Isle of Wight Festival in Newport, UK. He isn’t due back on stage until next weekend, so he’ll have a few days to recover from his injuries.

    Meanwhile, Oasis’ new documentary, Oasis Knebworth 1996, premieres in theaters next weekend.

