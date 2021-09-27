Menu
Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, and David Bowie Star in First Trailer

The youngest Haim sister and Philip Seymour Hoffman's son lead Anderson's latest coming-of-age film

Licorice Pizza
Licorice Pizza (MGM)
September 27, 2021 | 11:28am ET

    Paul Thomas Anderson has kept details of his latest film under wraps, only revealing that it was 1970s-era coming-of-age film and would feature Alana Haim (of HAIM fame), Cooper Hoffman (the son of late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman), and Bradley Cooper. Now, the acclaimed director has finally revealed the film’s title — Licorice Pizza — as well as the first trailer.

    Based on the two-and-a-half minute teaser, Haim and Hoffman are clearly the lead players in the film. The plot seems to revolve around Hoffman’s character, a high school student and aspiring actor, and his relationship with Haim. It’s all set in San Fernando Valley during the 1970s, which immediately calls to mind Anderson’s classic film Boogie Nights. Appropriately, the trailer for Licorice Pizza — which takes its name from a former Los Angeles record store — is soundtracked by Davi Bowie’s “Life on Mars?”.

    Licorice Pizza stars Cooper and Benny Safdie portraying two real-life figures: Cooper as film producer Jon Peters and Benny Safdie as the politician Joel Wachs. The cast also includes Tom Waits (!), Sean Penn, Christopher Walken, John C. Reilly, Ben Stiller, and Anderson’s wife, Maya Rudolph, among others in as-yet-undisclosed roles.

    Licorice Pizza is set to open in select theaters on November 26th before receiving a wide release later in the year.

