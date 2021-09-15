Menu
The Proud Family Revival: Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Chance the Rapper, More Join Voice Cast

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder arrives on Disney+ in 2022

Lizzo (photo by Jora Frantzis), Lil Nas X (image via Instagram) and Chance the Rapper (photo by Amy Price)
September 15, 2021 | 11:26am ET

    Disney+’s revival of The Proud Family is subtitled Louder and Prouder, and the newly announced guest actors certainly live up to those descriptions. Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and Chance the Rapper are just some of the artists and entertainers joining the star-studded cast.

    “I would like to thank the academy for my award in advance,” Lil Nas X tweeted along with the news, and we’re happy to give the Montero artist an Emmy, an Oscar, or even a Heisman right now. The Proud Family was created by Bruce W. Smith and ran from 2001 to 2005 on the Disney Channel. The beloved animated series followed 14-year-old Penny Proud (voiced by Kyla Pratt), a straight-A student and school newspaper writer, along with her family, friends, and classmates. In the 2005 The Proud Family movie she turned 16, and it looks like she’ll be even older this time around.

    Much of the original voice cast will return, including Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, and Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez. Keke Palmer, Billy Porter, and Zachary Quinto will have recurring roles.

    Also guesting on Louder and Prouder are Normani, comedian Tiffany Haddish, Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton), Lena Waithe (Master of None), Anthony Anderson (Black-ish); Gabrielle Union (L.A.’s Finest), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), Jane Lynch (Glee), Jaden Smith (After Earth), Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles, Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives), television legend Al Roker (who also guested on the original series), Olympic gold medalists Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, and Dominique Dawes, and more.

    The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will debut on Disney+ in 2022.

