Lil Nas X Drops Long-Awaited Debut Album Montero: Stream

Featuring Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John, and Miley Cyrus

lil nas x montero new album stream
Lil Nas X, photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
September 16, 2021 | 11:57pm ET

    More than two-and-a-half years since he first took his horse to the “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X has finally released his debut studio album, Montero. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    Montero is the follow-up to Lil Nas X’s debut EP, 2019’s 7. The album spans 15 tracks and boasts some high-profile collaborators, including Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and Elton John. In a beautiful full-circle moment, the closing song “Am I Dreaming” includes a guest feature from Miley Cyrus; lest we forget when her father Billy Ray cemented the status of “Old Town Road” in country music canon.

    The album includes the pre-release singles “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),”  “Sun Goes Down,” and “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow.

    “creating this album has been therapy for me,” Lil Nas X wrote on social media prior to the record’s release. “i’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who i am, what i can do, and where i will be. i’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.”

    Outside of music, Lil Nas X will soon be stepping into the voice acting world. You can hear him in Disney+’s forthcoming reboot of The Proud Family next year.

    Montero Artwork:

    lil nas x montero new album stream artwork

    Montero Tracklist:
    01. Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
    02. Dead Right Now
    03. Industry Baby (feat. Jack Harlow)
    04. That’s What I Want
    05. The Art of Realization
    06. Scoop (feat. Doja Cat)
    07. One of Me (ft. Elton John)
    08. Lost In the Citadel
    09. Dolla Sign Slime (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
    10. Tales of Dominica
    11. Sun Goes Down
    12. Void
    13. Don’t Want It
    14. Life After Salem
    15. Am I Dreaming (feat. Miley Cyrus)

