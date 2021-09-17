Lil Nas X Drops Long-Awaited Debut Album Montero: Stream

More than two-and-a-half years since he first took his horse to the “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X has finally released his debut studio album, Montero. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

Montero is the follow-up to Lil Nas X’s debut EP, 2019’s 7. The album spans 15 tracks and boasts some high-profile collaborators, including Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and Elton John. In a beautiful full-circle moment, the closing song “Am I Dreaming” includes a guest feature from Miley Cyrus; lest we forget when her father Billy Ray cemented the status of “Old Town Road” in country music canon.

The album includes the pre-release singles “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” “Sun Goes Down,” and “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow.

“creating this album has been therapy for me,” Lil Nas X wrote on social media prior to the record’s release. “i’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who i am, what i can do, and where i will be. i’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.”

Outside of music, Lil Nas X will soon be stepping into the voice acting world. You can hear him in Disney+’s forthcoming reboot of The Proud Family next year.

Montero Artwork:

Montero Tracklist:

01. Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

02. Dead Right Now

03. Industry Baby (feat. Jack Harlow)

04. That’s What I Want

05. The Art of Realization

06. Scoop (feat. Doja Cat)

07. One of Me (ft. Elton John)

08. Lost In the Citadel

09. Dolla Sign Slime (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

10. Tales of Dominica

11. Sun Goes Down

12. Void

13. Don’t Want It

14. Life After Salem

15. Am I Dreaming (feat. Miley Cyrus)

