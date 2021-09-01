Lil Nas X Unveils Montero Tracklist Featuring Elton John, Miley Cyrus & Megan Thee Stallion

Lil Nas X has unveiled the full tracklist for his upcoming debut album, Montero.

Montero boasts 15 tracks in all, including the previously revealed singles “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” “Sun Goes Down,” and “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow.

Sir Elton John, who previously called Lil Nas X “a hero of mine,” is featured on a track called “One Of Me,” while Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat guest on “Dolla Sign Slime” and “Scoop,” respectively.

To close the album, Lil Nas X brings it full circle by teaming with Miley Cyrus, the daughter of his “Old Town Road” collaborator, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Montero arrives officially on September 17th.

In related news, Lil Nas X has been awarded the inaugural Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year Award from the advocacy group The Trevor Project. According to ABC News, the group cited Lil Nas X’s “openness about struggling with his sexuality and suicidal ideation, his continued advocacy around mental health issues, and his unapologetic celebration of his queer identity.”

Montero Artwork:

Montero Tracklist:

01. Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

02. Dead Right Now

03. Industry Baby (feat. Jack Harlow)

04. Thats What I Want

05. The Art Of Realization

06. Scoop (feat. Doja Cat)

07. One Of Me (feat. Elton John)

08. Lost In The Catidel

09. Dolla Sign Slime (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

10. Tales Of Dominica

11. Sun Goes Down

12. Void

13. Dont Want It

14. Life After Salem

15. Am I Dreaming (feat. Miley Cyrus)