Lil Nas X Unveils Montero Tracklist Featuring Elton John, Miley Cyrus & Megan Thee Stallion

Montero is out September 17th

Lil Nas X Miley
Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus, photo via Twitter
September 1, 2021 | 12:30pm ET

    Lil Nas X has unveiled the full tracklist for his upcoming debut album, Montero.

    Montero boasts 15 tracks in all, including the previously revealed singles “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),”  “Sun Goes Down,” and “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow.

    Sir Elton John, who previously called Lil Nas X “a hero of mine,” is featured on a track called “One Of Me,” while Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat guest on “Dolla Sign Slime” and “Scoop,” respectively.

    Related Video

    To close the album, Lil Nas X brings it full circle by teaming with Miley Cyrus, the daughter of his “Old Town Road” collaborator, Billy Ray Cyrus.

    Montero arrives officially on September 17th.

    In related news, Lil Nas X has been awarded the inaugural Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year Award from the advocacy group The Trevor Project. According to ABC News, the group cited Lil Nas X’s “openness about struggling with his sexuality and suicidal ideation, his continued advocacy around mental health issues, and his unapologetic celebration of his queer identity.”

    Montero Artwork:

    Lil Nas X Montero

    Montero Tracklist:
    01. Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
    02. Dead Right Now
    03. Industry Baby (feat. Jack Harlow)
    04. Thats What I Want
    05. The Art Of Realization
    06. Scoop (feat. Doja Cat)
    07. One Of Me (feat. Elton John)
    08. Lost In The Catidel
    09. Dolla Sign Slime (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
    10. Tales Of Dominica
    11. Sun Goes Down
    12. Void
    13. Dont Want It
    14. Life After Salem
    15. Am I Dreaming (feat. Miley Cyrus)

