Lil Uzi Vert Has Implanted Diamond Torn from His Forehead After Diving Into Crowd

The rapper had the $24 million diamond implanted earlier this year

Lil Uzi Vert sans diamond
Lil Uzi Vert sans diamond, photo via TMZ
September 5, 2021 | 1:59pm ET

    If you happen to have a $24 million diamond implanted on your forehead, it’s probably not the best idea to jump into a raging crowd. Lil Uzi Vert learned this the hard way after he jumped into the crowd at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival only to have his custom Elliot Eliantte diamond ripped right off his forehead.

    After Lil Uzi Vert was spotted recently without his signature diamond, a TMZ camera man asked him of its whereabouts. “I had a show at Rolling Loud and I jumped into the crowd and they kind of ripped it out,” Uzi explained. Fortunately, he was somehow able to hold onto the diamond and still has it in his possession.

    After saving up for it since 2017, Lil Uzi Vert got the diamond implanted in February. He temporarily removed it in June after it caused him some bleeding, but had it re-implanted the following month. Following its removal at Rolling Loud, it’s unclear whether Uzi has plans to reattach the diamond for a third time.

    In related news, Lil Uzi Vert is set to become the first human to legally own a planet.

     

