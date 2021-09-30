After teasing fans at Lollapalooza with a recording of their new song “Dad Vibes,” Limp Bizkit have finally officially released the single to streaming services and radio. The song will appear on the veteran nu-metal act’s soon-to-be-announced first album in 10 years.

The introduction of “Dad Vibes” over the summer came with a new look for Bizkit frontman Fred Durst, who sported a gray wig, a horseshoe mustache, and an outfit that screamed “middle-aged dad.” At the end of their Lollapalooza gig, Bizkit played a recording of the song, which made the rounds on YouTube, but now it has a proper release.

The official release of the single comes with the new announcement that Bizkit have inked a deal with Artist Group International (AGI) for their North American touring representation. The band had set out on a tour this past summer, but canceled the remaining dates after just a few shows due to COVID-19 safety concerns. Bizkit now plan to tour in summer 2022, with dates yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Related Video

“I’m very excited to be teaming up with AGI for this next exciting chapter in Limp Bizkit’s journey,” stated Durst, who self-manages the band. “It’s been a long time since I’ve felt this confident about our team on the field.”

Added AGI’s Dennis Arfa, “We are honored to welcome Limp Bizkit to AGI. They are one of music’s most energetic headliners and we can’t wait to bring the guys back to audiences around the country next summer.”

In the same announcement, it was revealed that Limp Bizkit will issue a new album via Suretone Records and ADA later this year. The LP will be Bizkit’s first full-length effort since 2011’s Gold Cobra.

Advertisement

Check out the official recording of “Dad Vibes” below and download the single here.