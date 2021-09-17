Menu
Lindsey Buckingham Performs “On the Wrong Side” on Colbert: Watch

Veteran rocker's Late Show appearance came on the eve of his new album's release

Lindsey Buckingham on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
September 17, 2021 | 10:02am ET

    Lindsey Buckingham appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday night to support his new self-titled album with a performance of the single “On the Wrong Side.” Watch the replay ahead.

    Coming on the eve of his new LP’s release, the performance saw the Buckingham deliver a steady but ripping rendition of the track. The song is ostensibly about his souring relationship with his former Fleetwood Mac bandmates (“I’m outta pity/ I’m outta time/ Another city/ Another crime”), so perhaps sturdy performances like this show his ex-collaborators he’s still got it.

    Lindsey Buckingham, his first solo album in 10 years, is out everywhere as of today. Buckingham is currently on the road supporting the album, and you can get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Speaking recently on his exit from Fleetwood Mac, Buckingham put the blame once again at Stevie Nicks’ feet. “I think others in the band just felt that they were not empowered enough, individually, for whatever their own reasons, to stand up for what was right,” he Buckingham. “And so, it became a little bit like Trump and the Republicans.”

