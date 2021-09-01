Lindsey Buckingham Unleashes a “Scream” with New Single: Stream

This evening, Lindsey Buckingham is set to launch a 30-date US tour in support of his first new solo album in a decade. In anticipation, he’s shared the latest single from the self-titled LP. Entitled “Scream,” the celebratory track doubles as the album’s opening number. Take a listen below.

“Everything on the record is me, for better or worse,” Buckingham explained in a statement. “Many of the songs on this album are about the work and discipline it takes in maintaining a long-term relationship. Some of them are more about the discipline and some of them are more about the perks. ‘Scream’ is about the perks. It felt very celebratory and it was also very, very simple and short. To the point. It didn’t evolve into some huge thing. It made its case and got the hell out. It just seemed like a good place to start the album, somehow. It’s very upbeat and very optimistic and very positive. It’s a celebration of an aspect of life.”

The release of “Scream” follows two previous singles, “I Don’t Mind” and “On the Wrong Side.” The full 10-track album will be released on September 17th via Reprise Records.

Buckingham’s aforementioned solo tour kicks off this evening in Milwaukee and runs through the end of the year. Come next May, he’ll embark on his first-ever UK/Europe solo tour. Get tickets to all of his upcoming dates here.