Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Debuts “Lalisa” Live on Fallon: Watch

The latest solo offering from a member of BLACKPINK

Lisa Fallon
Lisa on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 15, 2021 | 12:20pm ET

    BLACKPINK‘s Lisa took to the stage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday to perform her debut solo single “Lalisa” live for the very first time.

    For the performance, the K-pop idol recreated the energy of the track’s bombastic music video as she expertly ran through her swaggering choreography.

    “You cannot see me even though I show you all my ways/ From Thailand to Korea and now here, went for the throat/ Being the greatest of all time ain’t fantasy/ Jet black and pink crown belongs to we,” she rapped in dual languages while showing off her skills as the girl group’s most prominent dancer. (English translation of lyrics courtesy of YouTube.)

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Lisa dropped her single at midnight on Friday, becoming the third member of BLACKPINK to go solo after both Jennie and Rosé. While the eponymous banger serves as the lead single, Lisa also released fellow track “MONEY” as part of the single album. Watch her performance on Fallon below.

    This summer, the Thai superstar and her bandmates celebrated their five-year anniversary as one of the most successful girl groups in K-pop history, ringing in the moment with a limited release of their concert film BLACKPINK: The Movie in theaters across the U.S. Last month, the foursome also built a special BLACKPINK-themed island on Animal Crossing.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

iron maiden albums ranked worst to best

Ranking: Every Iron Maiden Album from Worst to Best

and and and September 15, 2021

The War on Drugs Share New Single I Don't Live Here Anymore Stream

The War on Drugs Share New Single "I Don't Live Here Anymore": Stream

September 15, 2021

lady gaga tony bennett love for sale tv specials cbs mtv paramount plus

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Announce Trio of TV Specials to Promote Love for Sale

September 15, 2021

marilyn manson concert spitting incident

Marilyn Manson's Lawyers Say Accuser "Consented to Exposing Herself" to the Singer's "Sweat, Saliva, and Phlegm"

September 15, 2021

 

injury reserve by the time i get to phoenix new album stream

Injury Reserve Drop New Album By the Time I Get to Phoenix: Stream

September 15, 2021

proud family louder and prouder lizzo lil nas x chance the rapper disney+ disney plus normani cast

The Proud Family Revival: Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Chance the Rapper, More Join Voice Cast

September 15, 2021

Wilmah Television

Wilmah Share the Origins of Their '90s Sitcom-Tributing "Television" Video: Exclusive

September 15, 2021

Snail Mail Announces New Album Valentine, Unveils Title Track: Stream

September 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

BLACKPINK's Lisa Debuts "Lalisa" Live on Fallon: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale