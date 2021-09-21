Menu
Little Simz Announces 2022 North American Tour Dates

Supporting her great new album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Little Simz, photo by Nwaka Okparaeke
September 21, 2021 | 4:20pm ET

    British-Nigerian rapper Little Simz sounds incredible on her records, but she will blow you away live. Americans who haven’t gotten the chance to see her perform before are in luck, because Little Simz has just announced a string of tour dates in North America for later in 2022.

    The tour spans 10 dates in total, all of which will take place in late spring. Little Simz will kick off the trek in Portland, Oregon on May 1st before stopping in major cities Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC. Finally, the tour will conclude on May 25th in New York City.

    Fans who score tickets will get to see Little Simz break out songs from her great new album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. It’s stacked with bangers like “Rollin Stone,” “Woman,” and the Song of the Week winner “Introvert” that capture Little Simz flexing her incredible dexterity, heart, and speed as a rapper. Hopefully she will revisit material from her 2019 full-length record GREY Area as well.

    Spotify pre-sale tickets will go on sale Wednesday through a special link, and the regular sale will follow on Friday through Ticketmaster.

    Little Simz 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/01 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
    05/02 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
    05/05 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
    05/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater
    05/15 — Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s
    05/17 — Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club
    05/19 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
    05/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
    05/23 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage
    05/25 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

