Little Simz Drops New Album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert: Stream

It's the fourth studio LP by the British-Nigerian star

Little Simz Sometimes Introvert stream new album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert record LP full-length apple music spotify Little Simz, photo by Jake Turney
Little Simz, photo by Jake Turney
September 3, 2021 | 12:00am ET

    Little Simz has just released Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, her highly anticipated new album and fourth studio LP overall. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    Sometimes I Might Be Introvert spans 19 tracks in total, including early singles “Rollin Stone,” the magnificent rallying cry “Woman,” and album opener “Introvert,” which earned Little Simz the coveted title of Song of the Week earlier this spring. The tracklist also boasts “I Love You, I Hate You” as well as “Point and Kill.”

    This follows Little Simz’s 2019 album GREY Area that more than deserved its spot on our favorite albums of the year list. Since then she tided over fans with the 2020 Drop 6 EP, and as good as that was, the British-Nigerian rapper sounds even better here on Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. She’s been steadily leveling up each year, but with this record, Little Simz has established herself as a mainstay in the UK hip-hop scene for good.

    Related Video

    Sometimes I Might Be Introvert is being released by record label Age 101. In addition to the streaming version, they’re also rolling out some special physical releases of the album, like a snazzy clear vinyl pressing, which you can still pre-order at Little Simz’s website.

    Earlier this summer, Little Simz made her long-awaited TV debut in the US performing “Woman” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and got to stun viewers worldwide with her NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, too. Here’s hoping the pandemic cools down enough for her to tour the US soon, too.

    Sometimes I Might Be Introvert Artwork:

    Sometimes I Might Be Introvert by Little Simz album artwork cover art

    Sometimes I Might Be Introvert Tracklist:
    01. Introvert
    02. Woman ft. Cleo Sol
    03. Two Worlds Apart
    04. I Love You, I Hate You
    05. Little Q Pt 1 (Interlude)
    06. Little Q Pt 2
    07. Gems (Interlude)
    08. Speed
    09. Standing Ovation
    10. I See You
    11. The Rapper That Came to Tea (Interlude)
    12. Rollin Stone
    13. Protect My Energy
    14. Never Make Promises (Interlude)
    15. Point and Kill ft. Obongjayar
    16. Fear No Man
    17. The Garden (Interlude)
    18. How Did You Get Here
    19. Miss Understood

