Lizzo Covers BTS’ “Butter” at BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge: Watch

Plus, check out her performance of "Rumors" sans Cardi B

Lizzo, photo via BBC Radio
September 23, 2021 | 2:46pm ET

    Lizzo’s talent for covers is well known, and during a recent visit to the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, she showed love to the biggest K-pop band on the planet. During the appearance, Lizzo tipped her hat to BTS by performing their No. 1 hit, “Butter.”

    While BTS’s original iteration of “Butter” is a shimmery, synth-pop jam, Lizzo tones it down a notch with a more spare crew of backup musicians and singers. Her version gives the track a retro, funky flair that wouldn’t sound out of place on a Parliament record. Before diving into “Butter,” Lizzo also performed her latest single “Rumors” sans Cardi B. You can listen to both below.

    Back in early 2020, the rapper/singer/flautist trifecta wowed us with a cover of her pal Harry Styles’ “Adore You” for BBC Radio 1. It came on the heels of Styles’ take on her song “Juice,” which the duo later performed together on stage during a pre-Super Bowl concert in Miami.

    This isn’t the first time that “Butter” has gotten a nod from an uber-popular American rapper: Just last month, Megan Thee Stallion lent a verse to a remix of the track. Soon, Lizzo will debut her voice acting skills in the forthcoming reboot of The Proud Family on Disney+.

