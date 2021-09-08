Lorde Makes Powerful Comment on Britney Spears with Medley of “Break the Ice” and “Fallen Fruit”: Watch

Lorde made a statement on pop stardom with a new medley of Britney Spears‘ “Break the Ice” and her own Solar Power cut “Fallen Fruit.”

The 24-year-old sang the medley in a hushed green wood, wearing a red crop top and pants that offered a comfortable take on the 39-year-old’s iconic jumpsuit from “Oops!… I Did It Again.” She gyrated through “Break the Ice,” bringing her own breathy stylings to the 2007 dance banger. Considering Spears’ very public battles with a conservatorship — just yesterday, Jamie Spears asked the court to end it — the one-dimensional horniness of “Break the Ice” might have seemed an odd sort of tribute. But Lorde had a subtler idea in mind.

The backing track suddenly transitioned into the guitars of “Fallen Fruit,” as Lorde became still. “To the ones who came before us,” she intoned. “All the golden ones who were lifted on a wing/ We had no idea the dreams we had were far too big/ Far too big.”

In this context, her choice of “Break the Ice” seems like a comment on the songs pop stars were expected to sing in 2007 — the sort of thing Lorde might have been pressured to doing if she’d been born fifteen years earlier. As she worked through, “Fallen Fruit,” the track read as both a celebration of her own freedom and a comforting word aimed directly at Spears. “And we will walk together,” she sang, “Psychedelic garlands in our hair/ Through the halls of splendor where the apple trees all grew/ You’ll leave us dancing on the fallen fruit/ The fallen fruit.”

The video was directed by Alfred Marroquín for Vogue, and you can check it out below. If you’d like, you can also revisit her beachy performance on Corden and her appearance on Good Morning America that included “Green Light” and Solar Power tracks.

