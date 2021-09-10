Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Lorde Drops Out of VMAs Due to COVID-19 Safety Protocols: “It Wasn’t Gonna Be What I Dreamed”

The New Zealand pop star says the safety protocols in place prevent her vision for the performance from being fully realized

Lorde
Lorde, photo via GMA
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 10, 2021 | 10:37am ET

    Lorde has opted out of this weekend’s MTV VMAs, saying that the safety protocols in place prevent her vision for the performance from being fully realized.

    As the New Zealand pop singer explained it in a note sent to fans, “It’s just that we were planning this insanely amazing many-bodied intimate dance performance, not fully understanding the (very necessary!) safety protocols that are in place, and the masking and distancing just meant it wasn’t gonna be what I dreamed, and you know I can’t make something less than outstanding for you guys.”

    Instead, Lorde will look to support her latest album, Solar Power, by embarking on an extensive world tour next year. Tickets to the tour are entirely sold out, but you can still purchase them via the secondary market here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Despite the absence of Lorde, this weekend’s VMAs still pack plenty of star power. Confirmed performers include Foo Fighters, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber, and Doja Cat, among others. It all goes down live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12th at 8:00 p.m. ET.

    Advertisement

     

Latest Stories

sneaker pimps share first new album in 20 years squaring the circle stream

Sneaker Pimps Return with Squaring the Circle, First New Album in 19 Years: Stream

September 10, 2021

saudade randy blythe joy division day of the lords

Saudade Cover Joy Division's "Day of the Lords" with Lamb of God's Randy Blythe: Stream

September 10, 2021

syd right track smino new song stream

Syd Drops New Single "Right Track" Featuring Smino: Stream

September 10, 2021

The Strokes Is This It

Artists Reflect on 20 Years of The Strokes' Is This It

and September 10, 2021

 

iggy pop matt sweeney european son cover the velvet underground nico tribute album stream lyric video

Iggy Pop and Matt Sweeney Cover "European Son" for The Velvet Underground Tribute Album: Stream

September 10, 2021

The Microphones The Glow Pt 2

20 Years of The Microphones’ The Glow Pt. 2, An Aural Tapestry of Sound Art and Avant-Folk

September 10, 2021

Star Crossed Review

On star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves Grapples With Love -- And Love Lost

September 10, 2021

kyle meredith with sleigh bells texis new album

Sleigh Bells on New Album Texis: “Subtlety Has Never Been Our Thing”

September 10, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lorde Drops Out of VMAs Due to COVID-19 Safety Protocols: "It Wasn't Gonna Be What I Dreamed"

Menu Shop Search Sale