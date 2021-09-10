Lorde Drops Out of VMAs Due to COVID-19 Safety Protocols: “It Wasn’t Gonna Be What I Dreamed”

Lorde has opted out of this weekend’s MTV VMAs, saying that the safety protocols in place prevent her vision for the performance from being fully realized.

As the New Zealand pop singer explained it in a note sent to fans, “It’s just that we were planning this insanely amazing many-bodied intimate dance performance, not fully understanding the (very necessary!) safety protocols that are in place, and the masking and distancing just meant it wasn’t gonna be what I dreamed, and you know I can’t make something less than outstanding for you guys.”

Instead, Lorde will look to support her latest album, Solar Power, by embarking on an extensive world tour next year. Tickets to the tour are entirely sold out, but you can still purchase them via the secondary market here.

Despite the absence of Lorde, this weekend’s VMAs still pack plenty of star power. Confirmed performers include Foo Fighters, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber, and Doja Cat, among others. It all goes down live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12th at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Lorde explains why dropped out of the 2021 #VMAs: “we were planning this insanely amazing many-bodied intimate dance performance, not fully understanding the (very necessary!) safety protocols that are in place…I can’t make something less than outstanding for you guys.” pic.twitter.com/Ddeea8VFP4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 10, 2021

