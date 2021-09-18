Lost Boys Remake in the Works with Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell in Lead Roles

A new theatrical remake of The Lost Boys is in the works at Warner Bros.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) and Jaeden Martell (It) have been cast in the lead roles. Jonathan Entwistle, who directed several episodes of The End of the F***ing World and is attached to the upcoming Power Rangers film, is on board to helm The Lost Boys, working off a script penned by Randy McKinnon.

The original Lost Boys, released in 1987, was directed by the late Joel Schumacher and starred Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland, Jami Gertz, Alex Winter, Corey Feldman, and Corey Haim. The horror comedy told the story of two brothers who, after moving to a California beach town with their divorced mother, discover that it is being terrorized by a vampire biker gang.

The upcoming adaptation is described as being set in modern day. Pre-production is currently underway.

A separate TV adaptation of The Lost Boys had been in the works at the CW, but was put on the hold due to the pandemic. The status of that project remains up in the air.