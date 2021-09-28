Louder Than Life 2021 Gallery: Metallica, Machine Gun Kelly, Korn, Jane’s Addiction, and More

The Louder Than Life festival returned to Louisville over the weekend, after last year’s edition was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s fest provided fans with four days of rock, including two headlining sets by the mighty Metallica.

The festival saw a whopping attendance of 160,000 over the four days at Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center.

Day 1 (Thursday) was headlined by Korn, with singer Jonathan Davis still feeling the after-effects of his recent bout with COVID-19, but still delivering a strong performance. Staind (with right-wing singer Aaron Lewis wearing an “Impeach Biden” baseball cap), Sevendust, Anthrax, Beartooth, and more were also on the Thursday bill.

Related Video

Metallica headlined the Day 2 (Friday) bill, playing a set that didn’t include any songs from “The Black Album,” suggesting that something unique was coming for their Sunday performance. That day’s lineup also featured Jane’s Addiction, Gojira, Rise Against, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Avatar, and more.

On Day 3 (Saturday), Machine Gun Kelly made headlines by throwing a punch at a fan and hearing boos during the performance. The singer had previously feuded with Slipknot at Riot Fest, likely leading to the backlash from the rock and metal fans in attendance. Disturbed, Volbeat, Asking Alexandria, Suicidal Tendencies (with Robert Trujillo’s son Tye filling in on bass) and more also performed on Saturday.

Finally, Metallica closed out Day 4 (Sunday) with a set that included a back-to-front performance of “The Black Album” in honor of its 30th anniversary. Judas Priest (playing their last show before guitarist Richie Faulkner’s heart condition forced them to postpone the rest of their tour), Seether, Pennywise, The Hu, and more also helped put a wrap on Louder Than Life 2021.

See our gallery of pics from Louder Than Life below. Tickets for next year’s Louder Than Life fest, taking place September 22nd-25th, 2022, are available here.

Editor’s note: Our photographer got called to an urgent assignment and missed the Sunday lineup.

Louder Than Life 2021 Galleries (click to enlarge and scroll through):

All Photos by Amy Harris (@thefirst3songs)

Day 1:

Jonathan Davis of Korn performs at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris) Brian Head Welch of Korn performs at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris) Joey Belladonna of Anthrax performs at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris) Aaron Lewis of Staind performs at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris) Caleb Shomo of Beartooth performs at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris) Lajon Witherspoon of Sevendust performs at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris) Day 2:

Lars Ulrich, left, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo of Metallica perform at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris ) Robert Trujillo of Metallica performs at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris ) James Hetfield of Metallica performs at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris ) James Hetfield of Metallica performs at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris ) James Hetfield of Metallica performs at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. Day 3:

Machine Gun Kelly performs at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris) A festival goer jumps the barricade as Machine Gun Kelly performs at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris) Danny Worsnop of Asking Alexandria performs at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris) Brandon Saller of Atreyu performs at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris) Carla Harvey of Butcher Babies performs at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris) Ronnie Radke of Falling in Reverse performs at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris) Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills performs at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris) Tye Trujillo of Suicidal Tendencies performs at Louder Than Life Festival 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris) Day 4 – Metallica performing songs from “The Black Album”: