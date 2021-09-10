Low Release New Album HEY WHAT: Stream

Slowcore icons Low have just dropped their highly anticipated new album, HEY WHAT. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

HEY WHAT is the 13th studio full-length in Low’s long, storied, and high-quality career. It follows their excellent 2018 album Double Negative and, before that, 2015’s Ones and Sixes.

As usual, Low wrote this album while staying out of the spotlight and focusing on their craft in rural Minneapolis. In a press release, Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker described the 10-track record as expressing “the discord and delight of being alive” and turning “the duality of existence into hymns we can share.” It’s a welcome treat to hear them exploring scuzzier, more experimental corners of mellow indie rock, and they do so while still weaving their pitch-perfect vocal melodies into the fold effortlessly.

Leading up the album’s release, Low unveiled three singles from the record: the warped and brooding track “Disappearing,” the beautiful number “Days Like These” that opens with plenty of a capella harmonies, and the distorted fuzz of guitar drone known as “More.” Now, fans can revisit those singles within the broader, connective context of HEY WHAT in full.

Physical pre-orders of HEY WHAT are still ongoing over at Sub Pop’s website. The special color variant pressing on vinyl has since sold out, but different black copies are still available, as are CDs and digital downloads.

HEY WHAT Artwork:

HEY WHAT Tracklist:

01. White Horses

02. I Can Wait

03. All Night

04. Disappearing

05. Hey

06. Days Like These

07. There’s a Comma After Still

08. Don’t Walk Away

09. More

10. The Price You Pay (It Must Be Wearing Off)

