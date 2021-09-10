Menu
Low Release New Album HEY WHAT: Stream

The 13th full-length from the storied Minnesota band

Low HEY WHAT stream new album song single Apple Music video Spotify Low, photo by Nathan Keay
Low, photo by Nathan Keay
September 10, 2021 | 10:13am ET

    Slowcore icons Low have just dropped their highly anticipated new album, HEY WHAT. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    HEY WHAT is the 13th studio full-length in Low’s long, storied, and high-quality career. It follows their excellent 2018 album Double Negative and, before that, 2015’s Ones and Sixes.

    As usual, Low wrote this album while staying out of the spotlight and focusing on their craft in rural Minneapolis. In a press release, Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker described the 10-track record as expressing “the discord and delight of being alive” and turning “the duality of existence into hymns we can share.” It’s a welcome treat to hear them exploring scuzzier, more experimental corners of mellow indie rock, and they do so while still weaving their pitch-perfect vocal melodies into the fold effortlessly.

    Leading up the album’s release, Low unveiled three singles from the record: the warped and brooding track “Disappearing,” the beautiful number “Days Like These” that opens with plenty of a capella harmonies, and the distorted fuzz of guitar drone known as “More.” Now, fans can revisit those singles within the broader, connective context of HEY WHAT in full.

    Physical pre-orders of HEY WHAT are still ongoing over at Sub Pop’s website. The special color variant pressing on vinyl has since sold out, but different black copies are still available, as are CDs and digital downloads.

    HEY WHAT Artwork:

    HEY WHAT by Low album artwork cover art

    HEY WHAT Tracklist:
    01. White Horses
    02. I Can Wait
    03. All Night
    04. Disappearing
    05. Hey
    06. Days Like These
    07. There’s a Comma After Still
    08. Don’t Walk Away
    09. More
    10. The Price You Pay (It Must Be Wearing Off)

