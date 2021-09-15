Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Mac Miller’s Faces to Be Released on Streaming Services and Vinyl for the First Time

Plus, check out the new video for "Colors and Shapes"

mac miller faces mixtape streaming vinyl
Mac Miller, photo by Philip Cosores
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 15, 2021 | 5:46pm ET

    Mac Miller fans rejoice: The late rapper’s 2014 mixtape Faces is finally hitting streaming services on October 15th.

    Miller first unveiled the project as a free download on Mother’s Day seven years ago. It features guest appearances from the likes of Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples, The Cool Kids’ Sir Michael Rocks, and more. A follow-up to his 2013 album Watching Movies with the Sound Off, the mixtape served to hold fans over until the Pittsburgh native dropped his third album, GO:OD AM, in September 2015.

    And that’s not all the good news: Faces will also be getting a special vinyl release the same day, with cover art co-created by the late rapper and Sam Mason. A portion of proceeds from vinyl sales will benefit The Mac Miller Fund, which was established by Miller’s family in his honor after his tragic 2018 passing.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    To celebrate the mixtape’s upcoming re-release, Miller’s estate has dropped a brand new music video for the Faces highlight “Colors and Shapes.” “The track felt very visual to me — like it had its own world,” director Mason said in a statement. “This atmospheric nighttime place that was sometimes dangerous, sometimes comforting — then I saw a picture of [Miller’s dog] Ralph and a story emerged.”

    He continued,

    “To build it out I asked Malcolm’s family to send me bits and pieces from his childhood, scenes from the town where he grew up, objects, toys from his room — little pieces of his life that I extrapolated outwards and used to inspire the story. In the abstract, it’s meant to be a video about childhood — growing up as an artist and the highs and lows of that experience. It’s sort of a look at the emotional and difficult and perilous but noble path of an artist.”

    An Oral History of the First Governors Ball Music Festival
     Editor's Pick
    “No One’s Ever Been Able to Do This”: An Oral History of the First Governors Ball Music Festival

    Pre-orders for the Faces vinyl are ongoing at Miller’s online store, and you can watch the video for “Colors and Shapes” below.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

grouper ode to the blue new song stream

Grouper Shares New Single "Ode to the blue": Stream

September 15, 2021

adia victoria you was born to die jason isbell margo price stream

Adia Victoria Shares "You Was Born to Die" Featuring Margo Price and Jason Isbell: Stream

September 15, 2021

kehlani blue water road new album altar new song stream

Kehlani Announces New Album Blue Water Road, Shares "Altar": Stream

September 15, 2021

The War on Drugs Share New Single I Don't Live Here Anymore Stream

The War on Drugs Share New Single "I Don't Live Here Anymore": Stream

September 15, 2021

 

St Vincent Nowhere Inn song stream Carrie Brownstein mockumentary score movie film soundtrack music video St. Vincent, photo via YouTube

St. Vincent Shares New Song "The Nowhere Inn" From Upcoming Mockumentary: Stream

September 14, 2021

hatchie this enchanted new song single secretly canadian listen stream music video watch

Hatchie Unveils New Song "This Enchanted": Stream

September 14, 2021

my morning jacket love love love new song video stream

My Morning Jacket Share "Love Love Love" on New Single: Stream

September 14, 2021

beyonce covers moon river from breakfast at tiffanys for tiffany and co ad campaign

Beyoncé Covers "Moon River" for Tiffany & Co.: Watch

September 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mac Miller's Faces to Be Released on Streaming Services and Vinyl for the First Time

Menu Shop Search Sale