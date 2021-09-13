Machine Gun Kelly doesn’t shy away from other people’s blood, so maybe this was bound to happen. In the midst of all the glitz and glamour that was going down at the 2021 MTV VMAs, the rapper-turned-pop-punk torchbearer reportedly got into an altercation with UFC champ Conor McGregor.

According to Page Six, MGK and McGregor had to be separated on the red carpet at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Sunday night. People reports that the tiff all started when McGregor asked for a photo with MGK, but was denied by his team. He then apparently started swinging his cane in the artist’s direction, and Page Six says sources saw the UFC fighter throw a drink at MGK.

“[McGregor] was ready to throw fists,” one source said. “Security was having trouble holding him back.” Apparently, red carpet photographers were ready to boycott McGregor over the altercation for fear that he’d cause MGK and his girlfriend, Megan Fox, from walking the carpet.

Photos and a fan-shot video (below) show the two being held apart by security. When Page Six reached out to the wrester’s representative for comment, their response was, “Conor only fights fighters.”

Machine Gun Kelly was at the event to perform his new single, “Papercuts,” while both Fox and McGregor were on hand as presenters.

