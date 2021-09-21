Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Continue Feud Over Twitter

Machine Gun Kelly’s feud with Slipknot singer Corey Taylor has spilled from the stage to social media. The two exchanged Twitter posts regarding a nixed contribution that Taylor was slated to make on MGK’s Tickets to My Downfall album.

To recap, Taylor seemingly called out Machine Gun Kelly during an interview earlier this year, when he said, “I hate all new rock for the most part. I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock — and I think he knows who he is. But that’s another story. I’m the worst. And I hate everything. And people are used to that with me, though.”

While he didn’t mention him by name, it was fairly clear that Taylor was referring to MGK’s transition from rapper to pop-punk star.

Then, this past Sunday, while both he and Slipknot were performing on separate stages at Chicago’s Riot Fest, Machine Gun Kelly exclaimed from the stage, “You all want to know what I’m happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a f**king weird mask on the f**king stage.”

Now, both Machine Gun Kelly and Taylor have shed more light on their feud, with MGK explaining in a tweet, “Corey did a verse for a song on Tickets to My Downfall album, it was f**king terrible, so I didn’t use it. He got mad about it, and talked shit to a magazine about the same album he was almost on. Y’all’s stories are all off. Just admit he’s bitter.”

Taylor then responded by posting, “I don’t like people airing private shit like a child. So this is all I’ll say: I didn’t do the track because I don’t like when people try to ‘write’ for me. I said NO to THEM. So without further ado…. #receipts This is all I’m going to say about it.”

The Slipknot frontman included screen shots of actual text exchanges with MGK collaborator Travis Barker. In one, Barker told him that MGK commented, “Can u tell him he f**kin killed it and I’m so stoked and HONORED he is even on it wtf!!!!” It’s then followed by a bunch of notes from MGK giving pointers to Corey for his contribution to the album.

Taylor also shared his own message back to Travis, basically turning down the opportunity due to MGK’s various requests: “I listened to the ideas and to be honest, I don’t think I’m the right guy for the track. Nothing personal, I just think if this is what MGK is looking for, someone else is the guy to do it. It’s ALL good, and I’m stoked for him — I hope you guys find the right fit for it. Hope you understand and I wish you guys the best with it. If I can help in any way, let me know.”

Slipknot will headline their own Knotfest Iowa festival this Saturday (Spetember 25th), and then head out on their “Knotfest Roadshow” US tour a few days later, with tickets available here.

Code Orange, who will be supporting Slipknot on the fall tour, weighed in on the feud between MGK and Taylor, tweeting, “This ain’t the road you wanna travel brother @machinegunkelly.”

See the various tweets, along with video footage of Machine Gun Kelly’s onstage Slipknot diss, below.

corey did a verse for a song on tickets to my downfall album, it was fucking terrible, so i didn’t use it.

he got mad about it, and talked shit to a magazine about the same album he was almost on.

yalls stories are all off.

just admit he’s bitter. — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) September 20, 2021

I don’t like people airing private shit like a child. So this is all I’ll say: I didn’t do the track because I don’t like when people try to ‘write’ for me. I said NO to THEM. So without further ado…. #receipts

This is all I’m going to say about it. pic.twitter.com/pkhweg1Ptn — SHRED DJENT REDEMPTION (@CoreyTaylorRock) September 20, 2021

this ain’t the road you wanna travel brother @machinegunkelly https://t.co/4E2ZcmGcUN Advertisement — Code Orange (@codeorangetoth) September 20, 2021