Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Mad Max: Fury Road Cars Are Being Auctioned Off Online

Furiosa's iconic War Rig and the musical Doof Wagon are among the 13 vehicles

Mad Max Fury Road cars auction buy bid auctioned off online livestream vehicles truck Furiosa Mad Max: Fury Road, photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
Mad Max: Fury Road (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 9, 2021 | 4:00pm ET

    Grab some extra canisters of chrome and start your engines: Over a dozen cars from Mad Max: Fury Road are being auctioned off this month through Lloyds Auctioneers, and chances are everyone will be racing to come out on top with a prized vehicle of their choosing.

    Film buffs with deep pockets can purchase the iconic War Rig, as driven by Charlize Theron‘s character Imperator Furiosa, or the fan-favorite Doof Wagon, which strapped the flaming guitar-rocking Doof Warrior to its hood made out of speakers. Imagine going for a joy ride in one of those ridiculous vehicles through your neighborhood. The starting bids for each one are listed at $1 each, but it will obviously end up going for thousands, if not millions, more — especially when compared to other high-selling cars that aren’t totally unique.

    There are 13 cars in total from the 2015 Mad Max movie listed on the auction house’s website. In addition to those iconic two named above, there’s also the Gigahorse, Nux Car, Razor Cola, Pole Car, Sabre Tooth, Fire Car, Caltrop: El Dorado, and Buggy: Ratrod Chev. Plus, they’ve also listed the Convoy Cars Elvis and Flamer as well as one titled Buick: Heavy Artillery with Hummer Weapon Mount.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Fury Road car auction takes place on September 26th at 7:00 p.m. AEST and will be livestreamed nationwide. Technically it’s happening in Australia, but bids will be accepted from around the globe, so long as you’re prepared to drop some serious dough. As the official Lloyds Auctioneers website points out, “payment can be accepted in any currency, including cryptocurrencies,” and “nitrous, no-nonsense shipping can be arranged for anywhere in what’s left of the world.”

    rip hugh keays byrne mad max actor dead death r.i.p. obituary
     Editor's Pick
    R.I.P. Hugh Keays-Byrne, Mad Max’s Toecutter and Immortan Joe Dead at 73

    This news arrives as things are starting to rev up for George Miller’s Mad Max spinoff film Furiosa. The previously announced cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. As to be expected, Miller will direct, co-write, and produce the apocalyptic sequel — which, if we’re getting technical, will actually be a prequel. It is tentatively scheduled to hit theaters on June 23rd, 2023.

Latest Stories

Art Metrano Police Academy

R.I.P. Art Metrano, Police Academy's Captain Mauser Dead at 84

September 9, 2021

steve buscemi volunteer fire department 9/11 ptsd terrorist attacks

Steve Buscemi "Absolutely" Has PTSD from Volunteer Firefighting After 9/11 Attacks

September 9, 2021

Randall Poster Interview

Randall Poster on Dusting Off Woody Guthrie Songs, Soundtracking Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch and More

September 9, 2021

Matrix 4

Neo Reunites with Trinity in Trailer for The Matrix Resurrections: Watch

September 9, 2021

 

Michael Constantine in My Big Fat Greek Wedding

R.I.P. Michael Constantine, My Big Fat Greek Wedding Actor Dead at 94

September 8, 2021

many saints of newark trailer 2 watch david chase michael gandolfini alessandro nivola

Dickie Moltisanti Commits Some "Good Deeds" in The Many Saints of Newark Trailer: Watch

September 8, 2021

last night in soho trailer anya taylor-joy thomasin mckenzie watch edgar wright

Last Night in Soho Trailer Promises Mind-Bending Murder in '60 London: Watch

September 8, 2021

don't look up trailer leonardo dicaprio jennifer lawrence netflix adam mckay

Saving the World Sucks in New Trailer for Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence's Don't Look Up: Watch

September 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mad Max: Fury Road Cars Are Being Auctioned Off Online

Menu Shop Search Sale