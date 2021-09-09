Mad Max: Fury Road Cars Are Being Auctioned Off Online

Grab some extra canisters of chrome and start your engines: Over a dozen cars from Mad Max: Fury Road are being auctioned off this month through Lloyds Auctioneers, and chances are everyone will be racing to come out on top with a prized vehicle of their choosing.

Film buffs with deep pockets can purchase the iconic War Rig, as driven by Charlize Theron‘s character Imperator Furiosa, or the fan-favorite Doof Wagon, which strapped the flaming guitar-rocking Doof Warrior to its hood made out of speakers. Imagine going for a joy ride in one of those ridiculous vehicles through your neighborhood. The starting bids for each one are listed at $1 each, but it will obviously end up going for thousands, if not millions, more — especially when compared to other high-selling cars that aren’t totally unique.

There are 13 cars in total from the 2015 Mad Max movie listed on the auction house’s website. In addition to those iconic two named above, there’s also the Gigahorse, Nux Car, Razor Cola, Pole Car, Sabre Tooth, Fire Car, Caltrop: El Dorado, and Buggy: Ratrod Chev. Plus, they’ve also listed the Convoy Cars Elvis and Flamer as well as one titled Buick: Heavy Artillery with Hummer Weapon Mount.

The Fury Road car auction takes place on September 26th at 7:00 p.m. AEST and will be livestreamed nationwide. Technically it’s happening in Australia, but bids will be accepted from around the globe, so long as you’re prepared to drop some serious dough. As the official Lloyds Auctioneers website points out, “payment can be accepted in any currency, including cryptocurrencies,” and “nitrous, no-nonsense shipping can be arranged for anywhere in what’s left of the world.”

This news arrives as things are starting to rev up for George Miller’s Mad Max spinoff film Furiosa. The previously announced cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. As to be expected, Miller will direct, co-write, and produce the apocalyptic sequel — which, if we’re getting technical, will actually be a prequel. It is tentatively scheduled to hit theaters on June 23rd, 2023.