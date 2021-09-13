Menu
Oneohtrix Point Never Announces Blu-Ray Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, Shares Song with Elizabeth Fraser: Stream

Cocteau Twins' Elizabeth Fraser reimagines "Tales from the Trash Stratum"

magic oneohotrix point never reissue new song Cocteau twins Elizabeth Fraser
Oneohtrix Point Never’s Daniel Lopatin, photo by Mary Kang
September 13, 2021 | 2:43pm ET

    Last October, Daniel Lopatin released Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, one of his strongest projects to date under his Oneohtrix Point Never moniker and one of our favorite albums of 2020. To celebrate its first anniversary, the Brooklyn-based electronic musician has announced a special Blu-Ray edition of the record, to be released on October 29th via Warp. Today, he’s shared a reimagining of “Tales from the Trash Stratum” that features guest vocals from Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser.

    The Blu-Ray edition of Magic Oneohtrix Point Never was mixed with Dolby Atmos, and it includes a few new bonus tracks aside from “Tales From the Trash Stratum”: a take of “Lost But Never Alone” reworked by PC Music’s A. G. Cook, and the previously-released reimagining of “Nothing’s Special” with Rosalía. As to be expected of Fraser, her lyrics on “Tales from the Trash Stratum” are pretty difficult to decipher, but layered atop each other with Lopatin’s kaleidoscopic instrumentals, they make for a near-transcendental experience.

    Additionally, the Blu-Ray boasts a whopping 16 music videos that also have some big names attached, including Josh and Benny Safdie, Robert Pattinson, Val Kilmer, and Iggy Pop. Physical copies of Magic Oneohtrix Point Never (Blu-Ray Edition) are available on a CD or double-LP format along with the Blu-Ray disc, and pre-orders are now ongoing. Check out the updated version of “Tales From the Trash Stratum” below, as well as album’s full tracklist and music video credits.

    Lopatin has become an in-demand soundtrack composer as of late, having been responsible for the scores to the Safdie brothers’ Uncut Gems as well as Good Time. He also contributed production to The Weeknd’s most recent album, After Hours.

    Magic Oneohtrix Point Never (Blu-Ray Edition) Artwork:

    magic oneohotrix point never reissue new song Cocteau twins Elizabeth Fraser
    Magic Oneohtrix Point Never (Blu-Ray Edition) Tracklist:
    01. Cross Talk I
    02. Auto & Allo
    03. Long Road Home
    04. Cross Talk II
    05. I Don’t Love Me Anymore
    06. Bow Ecco
    07. The Whether Channel
    08. No Nightmares
    09. Cross Talk III
    10. Tales From the Trash Stratum
    11. Answering Machine
    12. Imago
    13. Cross Talk IV / Radio Lonelys
    14. Lost But Never Alone
    15. Shifting
    16. Wave Idea
    17. Nothing’s Special

    Bonus Tracks
    18. Lost But Never Alone (A. G. Cook Remix)
    19. Tales From the Trash Stratum (Oneohtrix Point Never and Elizabeth Fraser)
    20. Nothing’s Special (Oneohtrix Point Never and Rosalía)
    21. Lost But Never Alone (Forced Smile Edit)

    Music Videos
    01. Boring Angel – Directed by John Michael Boling
    02. Still Life (Excerpt) – Directed by Nate Boyce
    03. Problem Areas – Directed by Takeshi Murata
    04. Still Life (BETAMALE) – Video by Jon Rafman. VFX by Daniel Swan
    05. Sticky Drama – A film by Jon Rafman and Daniel Lopatin
    06. Repossession Sequence – Directed by Nate Boyce and Daniel Lopatin
    07. Animals (Directors’ Cut) – Directed & Edited by Rick Alverson, starring Val Kilmer
    08. The Pure and the Damned (feat. Iggy Pop) – Directed by Josh and Benny Safdie. Starring Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, and Iggy Pop
    09. Black Snow – Directed by Daniel Lopatin
    10. We’ll Take It – Directed by Nate Boyce and Last Renaissance
    11. The Station – Directed and animated by Daylen Seu
    12. Long Road Home – Directed by Charlie Fox and Emily Schubert
    13. Lost But Never Alone – Directed by Josh and Benny Safdie
    14. No Nightmares – Directed by Nate Boyce
    15. I Don’t Love Me Anymore (Karaoke Version) – Directed by Dasha Nekrasova
    16. Sticky Drama (Four Tet Extended Version w/ Boiler Room and The Barbican) – Creative Directed by Oneohtrix Point Never, Directed and Edited by Ramone Anderson

