Last October, Daniel Lopatin released Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, one of his strongest projects to date under his Oneohtrix Point Never moniker and one of our favorite albums of 2020. To celebrate its first anniversary, the Brooklyn-based electronic musician has announced a special Blu-Ray edition of the record, to be released on October 29th via Warp. Today, he’s shared a reimagining of “Tales from the Trash Stratum” that features guest vocals from Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser.

The Blu-Ray edition of Magic Oneohtrix Point Never was mixed with Dolby Atmos, and it includes a few new bonus tracks aside from “Tales From the Trash Stratum”: a take of “Lost But Never Alone” reworked by PC Music’s A. G. Cook, and the previously-released reimagining of “Nothing’s Special” with Rosalía. As to be expected of Fraser, her lyrics on “Tales from the Trash Stratum” are pretty difficult to decipher, but layered atop each other with Lopatin’s kaleidoscopic instrumentals, they make for a near-transcendental experience.

Additionally, the Blu-Ray boasts a whopping 16 music videos that also have some big names attached, including Josh and Benny Safdie, Robert Pattinson, Val Kilmer, and Iggy Pop. Physical copies of Magic Oneohtrix Point Never (Blu-Ray Edition) are available on a CD or double-LP format along with the Blu-Ray disc, and pre-orders are now ongoing. Check out the updated version of “Tales From the Trash Stratum” below, as well as album’s full tracklist and music video credits.

Lopatin has become an in-demand soundtrack composer as of late, having been responsible for the scores to the Safdie brothers’ Uncut Gems as well as Good Time. He also contributed production to The Weeknd’s most recent album, After Hours.

Magic Oneohtrix Point Never (Blu-Ray Edition) Artwork:

Magic Oneohtrix Point Never (Blu-Ray Edition) Tracklist:

01. Cross Talk I

02. Auto & Allo

03. Long Road Home

04. Cross Talk II

05. I Don’t Love Me Anymore

06. Bow Ecco

07. The Whether Channel

08. No Nightmares

09. Cross Talk III

10. Tales From the Trash Stratum

11. Answering Machine

12. Imago

13. Cross Talk IV / Radio Lonelys

14. Lost But Never Alone

15. Shifting

16. Wave Idea

17. Nothing’s Special

Bonus Tracks

18. Lost But Never Alone (A. G. Cook Remix)

19. Tales From the Trash Stratum (Oneohtrix Point Never and Elizabeth Fraser)

20. Nothing’s Special (Oneohtrix Point Never and Rosalía)

21. Lost But Never Alone (Forced Smile Edit)

Music Videos

01. Boring Angel – Directed by John Michael Boling

02. Still Life (Excerpt) – Directed by Nate Boyce

03. Problem Areas – Directed by Takeshi Murata

04. Still Life (BETAMALE) – Video by Jon Rafman. VFX by Daniel Swan

05. Sticky Drama – A film by Jon Rafman and Daniel Lopatin

06. Repossession Sequence – Directed by Nate Boyce and Daniel Lopatin

07. Animals (Directors’ Cut) – Directed & Edited by Rick Alverson, starring Val Kilmer

08. The Pure and the Damned (feat. Iggy Pop) – Directed by Josh and Benny Safdie. Starring Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, and Iggy Pop

09. Black Snow – Directed by Daniel Lopatin

10. We’ll Take It – Directed by Nate Boyce and Last Renaissance

11. The Station – Directed and animated by Daylen Seu

12. Long Road Home – Directed by Charlie Fox and Emily Schubert

13. Lost But Never Alone – Directed by Josh and Benny Safdie

14. No Nightmares – Directed by Nate Boyce

15. I Don’t Love Me Anymore (Karaoke Version) – Directed by Dasha Nekrasova

16. Sticky Drama (Four Tet Extended Version w/ Boiler Room and The Barbican) – Creative Directed by Oneohtrix Point Never, Directed and Edited by Ramone Anderson

