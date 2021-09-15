Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Marilyn Manson’s Lawyers Say Accuser “Consented to Exposing Herself” to the Singer’s “Sweat, Saliva, and Phlegm”

The legal battle stems from a 2019 incident where Manson allegedly spit and blew his nose on a videographer

marilyn manson concert spitting incident
Marilyn Manson (photo by Raymond Ahner)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 15, 2021 | 11:32am ET

    Marilyn Manson’s lawyers have said that the accuser in a concert spitting incident from 2019 “consented” to exposure to bodily fluids.

    Manson, who turned himself in to police for the incident earlier this summer, is being charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault for allegedly spitting and blowing his nose on videographer Susan Fountain at an August 19th, 2019, concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire.

    According to the Associated Press, in court documents made public on Tuesday (September 14th), Manson’s lawyers assert that Fountain “consented” to the exposure of bodily fluids by being in the photo pit.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “The defendant’s performance for the past 20 years are well known to include shocking and evocative antics similar to those that occurred here,” Manson’s attorney Kent Barker wrote in the documents. “The alleged victim consented to exposing herself to potential contact with sweat, saliva, and phlegm in close quarters.”

    Barker added that Manson will also argue that any contact with bodily fluids was unintentional.

    Fountain said she was in the photo pit when Manson put his face next to her camera and spit at her, according to police. She said he came back to the pit later and blew his nose on her arm and hands.

    Kanye DaBaby Marilyn Manson
     Editor's Pick
    Kanye Brings Out Marilyn Manson and DaBaby at Donda Listening Party

    Manson has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which could result in a $2,000 fine and jail time of a year or less.

    Advertisement

    It’s the latest development in a year of legal issues for the shock rocker. Separate from the spitting incident, Manson faces sexual abuse accusations from numerous women after actress Evan Rachel Wood went public with allegations in February.

    Footage of the alleged spitting incident can be seen in the video below.

Latest Stories

iron maiden albums ranked worst to best

Ranking: Every Iron Maiden Album from Worst to Best

and and and September 15, 2021

Mike Patton

Mike Patton Pulls Out of Faith No More and Mr. Bungle Tour Dates Due to Mental Health Issues

September 14, 2021

Mastodon and Opeth 2021 tour

Mastodon and Opeth Announce Co-Headlining Fall 2021 US Tour

September 14, 2021

monolord new album your time to shine

Monolord Announce New Album Your Time to Shine, Share "The Weary": Stream

September 14, 2021

 

Tommy Lee Reacts to Pam & Tommy miniseries

Tommy Lee Is Actually "Cool" with Hulu's Pam & Tommy Sex Tape Miniseries

September 14, 2021

taipei houston lars ulrich sons band

Lars Ulrich's Sons Play Their First Gig as Taipei Houston: Watch

September 13, 2021

KISS

In Photos: KISS Get Back Onstage in California After Band Member COVID-19 Battles

September 13, 2021

ozzy osbourne lemmy hellraiser duet

Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy Kilmister Duet on New Version of "Hellraiser": Stream

September 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Marilyn Manson's Lawyers Say Accuser "Consented to Exposing Herself" to the Singer's "Sweat, Saliva, and Phlegm"

Menu Shop Search Sale