Marilyn Manson’s Lawyers Say Accuser “Consented to Exposing Herself” to the Singer’s “Sweat, Saliva, and Phlegm”

Marilyn Manson’s lawyers have said that the accuser in a concert spitting incident from 2019 “consented” to exposure to bodily fluids.

Manson, who turned himself in to police for the incident earlier this summer, is being charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault for allegedly spitting and blowing his nose on videographer Susan Fountain at an August 19th, 2019, concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire.

According to the Associated Press, in court documents made public on Tuesday (September 14th), Manson’s lawyers assert that Fountain “consented” to the exposure of bodily fluids by being in the photo pit.

Related Video

“The defendant’s performance for the past 20 years are well known to include shocking and evocative antics similar to those that occurred here,” Manson’s attorney Kent Barker wrote in the documents. “The alleged victim consented to exposing herself to potential contact with sweat, saliva, and phlegm in close quarters.”

Barker added that Manson will also argue that any contact with bodily fluids was unintentional.

Fountain said she was in the photo pit when Manson put his face next to her camera and spit at her, according to police. She said he came back to the pit later and blew his nose on her arm and hands.

Manson has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which could result in a $2,000 fine and jail time of a year or less.

It’s the latest development in a year of legal issues for the shock rocker. Separate from the spitting incident, Manson faces sexual abuse accusations from numerous women after actress Evan Rachel Wood went public with allegations in February.

Footage of the alleged spitting incident can be seen in the video below.