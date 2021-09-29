Menu
Mark Hoppus Says He is Cancer Free

The Blink-182 member was diagnosed with lymphoma earlier this year

Mark Hoppus cancer
Mark Hoppus, photo via Instagram
September 29, 2021 | 4:37pm ET

    Mark Hoppus has announced he is cancer free.

    The Blink-182 member was diagnosed with 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma earlier this year. After five months of chemotherapy, he completed treatment earlier this month. Now, Hoppus’ oncologist has determined that he is cancer free.

    “Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love,” Hoppus wrote in an Instagram post. “Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed.”

    As he battled cancer, Hoppus received an outpouring of support from the music community, including from his former Blink-182 bandmate Tom DeLonge. In fact, DeLonge was the first person to share the news that Hoppus had completed chemotherapy, and he offered Hoppus some sage advice on how he should celebrate: “Time for LIVING… u need to fuck as many things as possible. Shoes, gopher holes, golfers, anything you can catch.”

    Hoppus’ mother was diagnosed with the same cancer and also successfully beat it.

    This is a developing story…

