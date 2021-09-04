Mark Hoppus Completes Chemotherapy Treatment

Mark Hoppus has completed his chemotherapy treatment, revealing to his former Blink-182 bandmate Tom DeLonge that his doctor “thinks the chemo did the trick.”

Hoppus was diagnosed with 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma earlier this year. His mother previously battled the same cancer and successfully beat it.

In a text message exchange with DeLonge, which was subsequently shared to DeLonge’s Instagram, Hoppus shared that he has no more chemotherapy treatments currently planned.

“Doctor said I can take my port out,” Hoppus wrote, “I think because he thinks the chemo did the trick and I’m done but also if the chemo didn’t work[,] we do a different treatment entirely?”

In response to the news, DeLonge offered some sage advice on how Hoppus should celebrate: “Time for LIVING… u need to fuck as many things as possible. Shoes, gopher holes, golfers, anything you can catch.”

In an update shared back in July, Hoppus revealed that his recent scans showed that the chemotherapy was working. “I still have months of treatment ahead, but it’s the best possible news,” he wrote. “I’m so grateful and confused and also sick from last week’s chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer.”